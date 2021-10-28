Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS-linked charities to have independent boards following review

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 4.35pm
An expert review was carried out into NHS funding (Danny Lawson/PA)
NHS-linked charities in Scotland will be given independent boards in order to prevent conflicts of interest, the Health Secretary has said.

It follows a review of the governance of NHS Endowment Funds after a financial scandal at NHS Tayside.

There are 16 such endowment funds in Scotland, which hold a combined total of £301 in charitable assets.

In 2019, NHS Tayside had to repay millions to its charity after mismanagement of the Endowment Fund was discovered.

Speaking at Holyrood on Thursday, Humza Yousaf said the Government plans to make changes to the way NHS Endowment Funds are run.

Coronavirus – Tue Oct 5, 2021
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said new legislation is needed (Fraser Bremner/PA)

He said as well as an investigation by the charity regulator OSCR, an expert review had been carried out by Julie Hutchison.

Mr Yousaf said: “The review found, as did OSCR, that an inherent conflict of interest exists in the structure of the funds.

“First and foremost this is seen in the dual rule of NHS board members who are also officers of the corporate trustee of the related NHS charity.”

The expert report recommended replacing the Endowment Fund boards with new boards consisting of a majority of independent members.

He continued: “The legislation governing the NHS charities dates back to the 1970s, as the review rightly says times have moved on and so must we.”

He said new legislation will be required, but the Government will explore what changes can be made in the meantime.

