NHS-linked charities to have independent boards following review

An error occurred. Please try again.

NHS-linked charities in Scotland will be given independent boards in order to prevent conflicts of interest, the Health Secretary has said.

It follows a review of the governance of NHS Endowment Funds after a financial scandal at NHS Tayside.

There are 16 such endowment funds in Scotland, which hold a combined total of £301 in charitable assets.

In 2019, NHS Tayside had to repay millions to its charity after mismanagement of the Endowment Fund was discovered.

Speaking at Holyrood on Thursday, Humza Yousaf said the Government plans to make changes to the way NHS Endowment Funds are run.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said new legislation is needed (Fraser Bremner/PA)

He said as well as an investigation by the charity regulator OSCR, an expert review had been carried out by Julie Hutchison.

Mr Yousaf said: “The review found, as did OSCR, that an inherent conflict of interest exists in the structure of the funds.

“First and foremost this is seen in the dual rule of NHS board members who are also officers of the corporate trustee of the related NHS charity.”

The expert report recommended replacing the Endowment Fund boards with new boards consisting of a majority of independent members.

He continued: “The legislation governing the NHS charities dates back to the 1970s, as the review rightly says times have moved on and so must we.”

He said new legislation will be required, but the Government will explore what changes can be made in the meantime.