Protesters descend on Glasgow as world leaders gather for Cop26

Thousands of protesters are descending on Glasgow as world leaders gather at the Cop26 summit where they are set to discuss how to fight a changing climate.

Over the next two weeks of the conference, 120 dignitaries and heads of state are set to attend the UN event which has been billed as vital in stopping climate change and rising global temperatures.

As world leaders made their way to the city today, Oxfam’s “big heads”, featuring Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Mario Draghi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping, made an appearance as a traditional Scottish pipe band in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square, where they were “blowing hot air”.

Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam’s climate change policy lead, said rich nations were not cutting emissions fast enough to keep the most vulnerable countries safe.

Oxfam’s big heads, including Joe Biden and Boris Johnson, are demanding that the Cop26 summit produces more than just ‘hot air’ (PA / Owen Humphreys)

“We must all halve global emissions in the next nine years but we are heading in the opposite direction. Leaders must not delay a moment longer – every fraction of a degree costs lives,” she warned.

“Developed nations must live up to their promise from 12 years ago to deliver 100 billion dollars (£73 billion) every year to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change and reduce emissions.

“This support should be in the form of grants — not loans — and half of it should be for adaptation. It is also critical that they agree a way to finance loss and damage for the unavoidable impacts of climate change that are already destroying homes and lives.”

Also attending the city today is the Greenpeace ship, Rainbow Warrior, which is planning to sail to the conference in Glasgow in defiance of port authorities.

Greta Thunberg arrives at Glasgow Central train station ahead of the Cop26 summit (PA / Andrew Milligan)

The group’s famous ship is carrying youth strikers from communities most hit by climate change to demand that world leaders take action.

It has been told it cannot sail up the Clyde to the global climate conference, but the organisation said the vessel would still attempt the journey.

If the voyage is successful, the four youth activists on board the Rainbow Warrior plan to meet fellow members of the Fridays for Future climate strike movement outside the summit to deliver their message,

Greta Thunberg, who inspired the climate strike movement, has also arrived in the city and was surrounded by police officers and activists as she left the city’s Glasgow Central railway station last night.

Ms Thunberg is expected to take part in demonstrations during the summit, including a march through the city on Friday, organised by campaigning organisation Fridays for Future Scotland.

The demonstration will walk from Kelvingrove Park to George Square. She is also expected to speak at a rally taking place on Saturday hosted by the Cop26 Coalition, which will march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green.

Yesterday, Extinction Rebellion marched through Edinburgh in solidarity with protests taking place across the world.