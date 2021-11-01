Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Protesters descend on Glasgow as world leaders gather for Cop26

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 12.18pm
Protesters wearing ‘big heads’ of world leaders have demanded that Cop26 produces more than ‘hot air’ (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Thousands of protesters are descending on Glasgow as world leaders gather at the Cop26 summit where they are set to discuss how to fight a changing climate.

Over the next two weeks of the conference, 120 dignitaries and heads of state are set to attend the UN event which has been billed as vital in stopping climate change and rising global temperatures.

As world leaders made their way to the city today, Oxfam’s “big heads”, featuring Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Mario Draghi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping, made an appearance as a traditional Scottish pipe band in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square, where they were “blowing hot air”.

Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam’s climate change policy lead, said rich nations were not cutting emissions fast enough to keep the most vulnerable countries safe.

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson as Oxfam's big heads
“We must all halve global emissions in the next nine years but we are heading in the opposite direction. Leaders must not delay a moment longer – every fraction of a degree costs lives,” she warned.

“Developed nations must live up to their promise from 12 years ago to deliver 100 billion dollars (£73 billion) every year to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change and reduce emissions.

“This support should be in the form of grants — not loans — and half of it should be for adaptation. It is also critical that they agree a way to finance loss and damage for the unavoidable impacts of climate change that are already destroying homes and lives.”

Also attending the city today is the Greenpeace ship, Rainbow Warrior, which is planning to sail to the conference in Glasgow in defiance of port authorities.

Greta Thunberg surrounded by police and activists in Glasgow
The group’s famous ship is carrying youth strikers from communities most hit by climate change to demand that world leaders take action.

It has been told it cannot sail up the Clyde to the global climate conference, but the organisation said the vessel would still attempt the journey.

If the voyage is successful, the four youth activists on board the Rainbow Warrior plan to meet fellow members of the Fridays for Future climate strike movement outside the summit to deliver their message,

Greta Thunberg, who inspired the climate strike movement, has also arrived in the city and was surrounded by police officers and activists as she left the city’s Glasgow Central railway station last night.

Ms Thunberg is expected to take part in demonstrations during the summit, including a march through the city on Friday, organised by campaigning organisation Fridays for Future Scotland.

The demonstration will walk from Kelvingrove Park to George Square. She is also expected to speak at a rally taking place on Saturday hosted by the Cop26 Coalition, which will march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green.

Yesterday, Extinction Rebellion marched through Edinburgh in solidarity with protests taking place across the world.

