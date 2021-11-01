Scotland records 2,065 new coronavirus cases but no deaths

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has recorded 2,065 new coronavirus cases but no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 9,163.

However, the Scottish Government noted that Register Offices are generally closed at the weekend.

The daily test positivity rate was 10.8%, up from 9.6% the day before, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Monday.

There were 931 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 21 on the previous day, with 68 in intensive care, up four.

So far, 4,318,783 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,908,244 have received their second dose.