Rainbow Warrior protesters urge leaders to do more as they arrive in Glasgow

Four activists who sailed from Liverpool to the Cop26 conference in Glasgow aboard the Rainbow Warrior have demanded world leaders act to stop climate change.

Jakapita Faith Kandanga, 24, Edwin Namakanga, 27, Maria Reyes, 19, and Farzana Faruk Jhumu, 22 – who are from communities which would be most affected by a changing climate, arrived in to the city aboard the famous Greenpeace ship.

“We are tired, we are sick of the empty speeches. They won’t be climate action without climate justice. If we allow them to have this conversation without us the United Nations climate summit it will be a rich people’s conversation, and rich people are not those most affected by the climate crisis,” said Ms Reyes, who is from Mexico.

The Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior makes its way up the River Clyde (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We need to take a seat on the table, and we need to defend out present and our futures,” she added.

The Rainbow Warrior was originally forbidden from sailing along the River Clyde, but port authorities changed their mind later in the day and allowed the boat to continue.

“The climate crisis is a global issue but does it affect everyone equally? No. Climate crisis is a crisis of inequality,” said Ms Kandanga, from Nambia, speaking opposite the SEC Centre where world leaders have been discussing how to cut climate emissions, after she arrived after 24 hours onboard the vessel.

Climate activists from the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior speak to the media after arriving in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And Mr Namakanga, from Uganda, spoke of how the climate had impacted on his family.

“Even before I was born my father was forced to move to a much bigger city because of the unstable climate that made his life impossible,” he said.

Ms Kandanga added: “We are constantly fighting for something that should have been our birth right, clean water, clean air to breath and the right to call our companies and politicians without fearing to disappear the next day.

“We want the right to voice our opinions and protect our futures on this planet without being seen as a threat.”

Police Scotland closed the Erskine Bridge to allow the yacht to safely sail under it, but Greenpeace said it did not sail along to the conference as originally planned because of safety concerns, and to avoid the possibility of the vessel running aground.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said the boat was docked at King George V docks, which was within the Cop26 exclusion zone.

“The action taken to facilitate the passage of the Rainbow Warrior was in consultation with the harbour authority and entirely in line with Police Scotland’s stated approach to facilitate peaceful protest during the course of the conference,” he said.

“As the vessel has not breached any of the Cop26 restrictions, any subsequent action or investigation will be led by the harbour authority.”

Earlier at the press conference, organised by Fridays of Future Glasgow, Greta Thunberg attended and watched as other campaigners from across the globe spoke and demanded radical measures to reverse global climate change.