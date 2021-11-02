Allowing adults to consent to conversion therapy is wrong, MSPs told

A ban on conversion therapy must include attempts to “change, cure or suppress” LGBT people, religious witnesses have said.

Holyrood’s Equalities Committee is scrutinising a call to outlaw conversion therapy that seeks to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

During Tuesday’s evidence session, MSPs heard from ministers in the United Reformed Church, the Metropolitan Community Church and the Quakers, a member of the Church of England’s (C of E) General Synod — all of whom back plans to end conversion practices.

Jayne Ozanne, who describes herself as a gay evangelical Christian in the C of E, said the Scottish Parliament must lead the world in banning all conversion practices, having accused the UK Government of including a “huge loophole” in its proposed legislation on the issue.

UK ministers have proposed making conversion therapy an offence in all circumstances for under-18s but only for adults who have not given fully informed consent.

Ms Ozanne told MSPs that she previously consented to conversion therapy, but it left her “fighting for my life” and considering suicide, so allowing informed consent was a “misnomer”.

Arguing that conversion therapies can, in some circumstances, “amount to torture”, she said: “Based on discriminatory beliefs, they undermine our right to a family life and our human dignity, and perpetrate a continuum of violence towards us as a community.”

Off to Edinburgh to give evidence to the #Scottish Parliament at 10am tomorrow about the need to #banconversiontherapy in all its forms, and speaking to them about the #CooperReport's recommendations about how to do this. You can watch live if you'd like to .. pic.twitter.com/DM5KFw74GA — Jayne Ozanne (@JayneOzanne) November 1, 2021

Ms Ozanne, who quit the UK Government’s LGBT advisory panel in March citing concerns about a “hostile environment” being created, added: “Scotland has a unique opportunity to lead the world in this area if they have the courage to do what the British Government is failing to do and provide a fully comprehensive ban that has no loopholes or get-out clauses.

“This will necessitate tackling head-on the complex issues of freedom of religion and belief and freedom of speech.”

Action to limit religious freedom in this area must be “necessary, proportionate and justified”, Ms Ozanne suggested, because of the frequent power imbalances and vulnerability of many people undergoing conversion.

She added: “You can’t limit one’s actual personal views, but you rightly limit the manifestation of those practices when there is clear evidence of harm.

“So the recommendation that we’ve made is that you need to have some tests. The first is that the practice needs to be directed at an individual or a group of individuals – it’s not just a general practice.

“And it needs to have a predetermined purpose of seeking to change, cure or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The Rev Fiona Bennett, who is standing to be moderator of the United Reformed Church in England, Scotland and Wales, added: “A ban on conversion therapy would protect the vulnerable, it would honour the medical evidence that gender and sexual orientation are healthy.

“From a theological point of view – from my perspective – it would affirm that all are divinely created and that all gender identities and sexual orientations are intentional.

“It would be very, very helpful and life-giving to all of us in the church who stand in this perspective.”