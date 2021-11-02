Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Quarter of a million operations ‘lost’ to Covid, Lib Dems claim

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 3.06pm
The number of operations carried out in September 2021 was almost two-fifths lower than in the same month in 2019, before coronavirus struck (Rui Viera/PA)
The number of operations carried out in September 2021 was almost two-fifths lower than in the same month in 2019, before coronavirus struck (Rui Viera/PA)

More than a quarter of a million operations have been “lost” as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Liberal Democrats said, as new figures showed the number of surgeries carried out in September was almost two-fifths lower than the total from two years ago.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed that there were 17,150 planned operations in September – a drop of  16.5% from  the previous month and 38.1% lower than in September 2019, when 27,704 procedures were completed.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said that the latest figures meant “in the region of 253,000 operations have now been lost to the pandemic”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton raised concerns about the drop in the number of procedures being carried out (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, the PHS figures showed that 9% of planned operations in September were either cancelled on the day the patient was due to be treated or the day before.

This includes 507 surgeries that were cancelled by hospitals because of capacity or non-clinical reasons.

Speaking after the figures were published, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The loss of these procedures means people are in pain and can’t get on with life.

“The backlog is still growing because operations are still way below pre-Covid levels.”

The Lib Dem leader added: “We need a bigger range of treatment and rehab in local hospitals and a patients’ commissioner to stand up for patients, because the waits are daunting.”

Meanwhile, Labour’s health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, commented: “Operations are falling at the very time we need to be playing catch-up.

“We are headed towards a catastrophic winter but the SNP are asleep at the wheel.”

However, a Scottish Government spokesman said:  “These figures show that more than 94% of all scheduled operations in September went ahead as planned or were postponed for clinical and non-capacity reasons.

“We are aware of the scale of the challenge created by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of those waiting for diagnostic tests and procedures.  Despite this, our NHS still managed to carry out over 520 operations on average per day during September 2021.”

The spokesman added that the Scottish Government was continuing to work with health boards to “remobilise our NHS safely”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier