Quarter of a million operations ‘lost’ to Covid, Lib Dems claim

More than a quarter of a million operations have been “lost” as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Liberal Democrats said, as new figures showed the number of surgeries carried out in September was almost two-fifths lower than the total from two years ago.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed that there were 17,150 planned operations in September – a drop of 16.5% from the previous month and 38.1% lower than in September 2019, when 27,704 procedures were completed.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said that the latest figures meant “in the region of 253,000 operations have now been lost to the pandemic”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton raised concerns about the drop in the number of procedures being carried out (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, the PHS figures showed that 9% of planned operations in September were either cancelled on the day the patient was due to be treated or the day before.

This includes 507 surgeries that were cancelled by hospitals because of capacity or non-clinical reasons.

Speaking after the figures were published, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The loss of these procedures means people are in pain and can’t get on with life.

“The backlog is still growing because operations are still way below pre-Covid levels.”

The Lib Dem leader added: “We need a bigger range of treatment and rehab in local hospitals and a patients’ commissioner to stand up for patients, because the waits are daunting.”

Meanwhile, Labour’s health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, commented: “Operations are falling at the very time we need to be playing catch-up.

“We are headed towards a catastrophic winter but the SNP are asleep at the wheel.”

However, a Scottish Government spokesman said: “These figures show that more than 94% of all scheduled operations in September went ahead as planned or were postponed for clinical and non-capacity reasons.

“We are aware of the scale of the challenge created by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of those waiting for diagnostic tests and procedures. Despite this, our NHS still managed to carry out over 520 operations on average per day during September 2021.”

The spokesman added that the Scottish Government was continuing to work with health boards to “remobilise our NHS safely”.