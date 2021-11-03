Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Return of pre-Covid funding ‘could kill off NHS dentistry in Scotland’

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 12.04am
Scottish Government plans to withdraw emergency support for dental practices will jeopardise the service provided by the NHS, the British Dental Association has warned (John Giles/PA)
Scottish Government plans to withdraw emergency support for dental practices will jeopardise the service provided by the NHS, the British Dental Association has warned (John Giles/PA)

Withdrawing emergency support for dental practices risks an exodus of dentists from Scotland’s NHS, the British Dental Association (BDA) has warned.

Scottish Government plans to end all coronavirus support from April next year will leave dentists feeling like they are “shackled to a corpse” of an unsustainable model of NHS funding, the union has said.

A BDA survey found 80% of dentists think their practices will reduce the number of NHS patients seen if the Government returns to pre-pandemic models of care.

Almost 89% said that removing the emergency support provided during the pandemic will have a major impact on their sustainability in the short and medium term.

Dental stock
The BDA is warning about the future of NHS dentistry in Scotland if emergency support is withdrawn (Rui Viera/PA)

The poll of 1,164 general dental practitioners in Scotland also suggested that 38% would be likely to seek early retirement or change careers if the Scottish Government goes ahead with its plans, with a further 15% saying they would move to work in another country.

It comes as almost half of dentists (49.8%) report that they are still operating at less than 50% of pre-Covid capacity.

The union is warning that the Scottish Government is only offering additional support if dentists commit to a “broken” model, with the new survey indicating 30% of dentists have not agreed to the conditions required such as a three-year commitment to the NHS to get support towards improved ventilation.

David McColl, chairman of the British Dental Association’s Scottish dental practice committee, said: “Free NHS dentistry for all is a worthy ambition.

“Rather than exploring ways to actually achieve that goal, the Scottish Government has blindly headed down a road that could destroy this service.

“Covid has slashed our capacity, yet emergency support will end.

“Yes, ministers have offered some support, but with small print many practices simply could not sign up to in good conscience.

“Dentists are unwilling to be shackled to a corpse.

“When aid hinges on committing to an NHS model that is now frankly unsustainable, it is unsurprising take-up appears so modest.

“We doubt Humza Yousaf wants to be remembered as the man who killed NHS dentistry in Scotland.

“Without a willingness to reflect on choices made in recent weeks, that risks being his legacy.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We’re doing everything we can to support the dentistry profession – and it is simply not true to say our model for dental care is unchanged from before the pandemic.

“We want to put patients at the centre of a sustainable public service.

“From February 2022, we will bring in new and increased fees for dentists for a range of treatments, supporting them in their efforts to clear the backlog which has built up during the pandemic.

“We have already provided £50 million of financial support, plus an additional £30-£35 million of PPE, to ensure NHS dental services emerge well-placed to care for the oral health of everyone in Scotland.

“Indeed, it is precisely because we recognise the importance of dental care that we have set out our ambitious plans to remove dental charges for the public.

“We are of course in regular contact with the BDA, we are immensely grateful to them and their members for all they have done to keep services running through the pandemic and we will discuss the findings of this survey with them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier