Ministers urged to end ‘dogma’ over new nuclear power to help reach net zero

Ministers are being urged to end their “obstructive dogmas” over new nuclear power stations, as union leaders insisted these will be necessary if Scotland is to meet its net zero targets.

The SNP has a long-standing opposition to the development of any new nuclear power plants north of the border.

However, leading figures from the GMB Scotland trade union urged ministers to think again on this policy stance – saying that in Germany the decommissioning of new power plants has led to an increased reliance on coal to generate electricity.

The union made the plea to the Scottish Government as the Cop 26 summit in Glasgow throws the spotlight on efforts to reduce carbon emissions across the globe.

Holyrood has already passed legislation committing Scotland to achieve net zero by 2045 – five years ahead of the UK Government’s schedule.

But Keir Greenaway, a senior organiser with GMS Scotland said: “Bluntly there will be no net zero without new nuclear.”

Westminster, meanwhile, is considering legislation for a new funding mechanism to help pay for the development of nuclear power plans, with the second reading of the Nuclear Energy (Financing) Bill taking place in the House of Commons.

And the GMB insisted the Scottish Government needs to start planning to replace the Hunterston B power station in Ayrshire, together with Torness nuclear plant in East Lothian.

These would help provide Scotland with “clean, green employment opportunities”, Mr Greenaway added.

The union official said: “Scotland is the most dependent nation on nuclear energy across the UK – it provides us with the reliable, high output electricity baseload needed to complement the intermittence of renewables.”

He continued: “Bluntly there will be no net zero without new nuclear. Phase-outs won’t work – we need only look at Germany, where nuclear decommissioning has led to a rapid increase in coal-fired production.

“We need to deliver the next generation of low-carbon jobs, and policies that lead to redundancies without transition won’t be forgotten in energy communities like North Ayrshire and East Lothian.

“Let’s learn the lessons from a decade of broken promises over the delivery of jobs in offshore wind and take people with us on the journey to net zero by providing clean, green employment opportunities.

“It is vital that politicians reject the siren voices and the obstructive dogmas. If we want to meet our climate ambitions, create jobs and keep the lights on, then Scotland needs new nuclear.”

But a Scottish Government spokeswoman said that ministers were “absolutely clear in our opposition to the building of new nuclear power plants in Scotland under current technologies”.

The spokeswoman added: “We believe that significant growth in renewables, storage, hydrogen and carbon capture provide the best pathway to net-zero by 2045, and will deliver the decarbonisation we need to see across industry, heat and transport.

“We recognise that planning will be crucial to ensure that economic and social opportunities from the transition are not missed. Our National Just Transition Planning framework sets out the consistent, ambitious approach we will take to developing transition plans.

“We have committed to delivering our first Just Transition Plan as part of the forthcoming refreshed Scottish Energy Strategy, and will work in partnership with businesses, workers and communities to ensure this provides the certainty needed for investment in our net zero journey.”