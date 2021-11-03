Blaming lawyers for legal aid boycott ‘will go down like a bag of sick’

Bemoaning lawyers for boycotting legal aid defence over a dispute with the Scottish Government will “go down like a bag of sick”, a minister has been warned.

Members of bar associations across Scotland are refusing to take part in the legal aid duty scheme for at least the two weeks of the Cop26 climate conference.

They are calling for a “substantial increase in the legal aid rates”, arguing that the legal profession is underfunded and understaffed.

In a speech about the legal aid boycott, community safety minister Ash Regan warned about the impact it would have on defendants and the court system — with a spike in arrests expected during the climate summit.

She told MSPs it was “disappointing and concerning”, and criticised the announcement of industrial action the day before Cop26 was due to begin.

But Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said the statement would “go down like a bag of sick with Scotland’s criminal defence fraternity” because it “pins the blame for the current dispute solely on them”.

Ms Regan insisted that the legal profession had been offered a “generous, enhanced package of legal aid fees to support the work of solicitors during the Cop26 conference” as well as proposing 5% increases for fees this year and next year.

“So it’s disappointing and concerning that a large number of local solicitors indicated immediately before the summit that they would boycott the enhanced legal aid fees package,” Ms Regan told MSPs.

“We now face a situation where, in addition to boycotting Cop26 business and weekend custody courts, the profession will also boycott court duty for those courts which would continue to operate as business as usual during the summer.”

She explained that bar associations had expressed concerns about the “sustainability of legal profession” as well as a “wider unhappiness within the profession about legal aid fees”.

Community safety minister Ash Regan (Lesley Martin/PA)

Ms Regan also suggested the legal profession wanted “an immediate and permanent increase to all legal aid fees” but warned about the cost – an estimated £1.25 million for each 1% increase – and expressed concern about how more money “will deliver a genuine improved capacity and support for those who rely on our justice systems”.

In response to the statement, Mr Greene said it “accepts no responsibility whatsoever for what are clearly deteriorating relations between our legal sector on this SNP government”.

He added: “With over 50,000 court cases backlogged, ongoing disputes over legal aid which has been chronically underfunded for many years, and recruitment problems in the sector, it is clear to everyone except the minister, that Scotland faces an immediate crisis in our legal sector.”

Scottish Labour’s Katy Clark said: “There has been an almost half a billion pound cut in legal aid budget since 2007, so while (Ms Regan) is correct in saying that there have been some announcements of increases recently, that does not in any way compensate.”