No evidence to show vaccine passports are working to cut Covid rates – Swinney

There is no way to know whether the coronavirus vaccine passport scheme is working, John Swinney has said.

The Deputy First Minister and Covid Recovery Secretary said the Government does not have any evidence to show if the measure is reducing the spread of coronavirus and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Mr Swinney said it is “impossible to segment” data on coronavirus to determine whether it is working, but he believes it is “delivering a positive benefit to the suppression of the virus”.

Since the start of October, adults in Scotland have had to prove they are double vaccinated to enter nightclubs or attend large events, with legal enforcement in effect from October 18.

The Scottish Government said the certification scheme aims to increase take-up of vaccination, reduce the spread of the virus and allow supposedly high-risk venues to remain open.

The NHS Scotland Covid status app lets users prove they have been fully vaccinated against Covid (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Swinney told Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee on Thursday that the proportion of 18 to 29-year olds who have received both vaccinations rose from 64% on October 1 to 68% by November 1, describing it as a “sizeable increase in the level of vaccination”.

He added: “We have cases at a too high level so we are trying to take measures which are proportionate to our objectives of enabling as much of the economy and our society to recover from Covid-19 but also, at the same time, to suppress the virus.

“Obviously there may well be impact on night-time industries as a consequence, but there could be an even greater impact of closure and that’s what we’re trying to avoid by the measures that we’re taking.”

Asked what the criteria is for the scheme to end, Mr Swinney said: “We have to consider on a three-weekly basis whether it remains proportionate and that’s an issue that we retain under active review.”

He also warned the Scottish Government is considering imposing additional restrictions if the situation with the virus worsens.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the Covid passport scheme could be extended to other areas (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Swinney told MSPs: “If the case numbers and numbers in hospital get worse, then we have to look at whether the baseline measures are accurate.

“So in the interest of absolute candour with the committee, there is the possibility that baseline measures could be relaxed, there is also the possibility that baseline measures could be expanded.

“Covid certification could potentially be extended to other sectors, or it could have no role to play within our measures. But that will be dependent on our judgment of proportionality.

“If we find ourselves in the next few weeks with a rising prevalence of the virus and greater pressure on the National Health Service than we are already experiencing – and the NHS is under absolutely colossal pressure – we might have to take stronger measures, which might apply greater mandatory enforcement.”

Mr Swinney also suggested that people who are reluctant to be vaccinated should speak to people whose loved ones have been killed by the virus.

Reflecting on a meeting earlier in the week with families who are making representations about a forthcoming Covid inquiry, he said: “We should actually get people who are vaccine-hesitant to sit and have a conversation with the bereaved relatives who’ve lost loved ones in care homes, and let them listen to it.

“Because, I’m telling you, I sit through many conversations that are very tough in my role as a minister and that was a tough one on Tuesday, believe you me, so maybe folks should listen to that.”