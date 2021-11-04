Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

No evidence to show vaccine passports are working to cut Covid rates – Swinney

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 12.32pm
People attending nightclubs and large events now have to prove their vaccine status (Jane Barlow/PA)
People attending nightclubs and large events now have to prove their vaccine status (Jane Barlow/PA)

There is no way to know whether the coronavirus vaccine passport scheme is working, John Swinney has said.

The Deputy First Minister and Covid Recovery Secretary said the Government does not have any evidence to show if the measure is reducing the spread of coronavirus and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Mr Swinney said it is “impossible to segment” data on coronavirus to determine whether it is working, but he believes it is “delivering a positive benefit to the suppression of the virus”.

Since the start of October, adults in Scotland have had to prove they are double vaccinated to enter nightclubs or attend large events, with legal enforcement in effect from October 18.

The Scottish Government said the certification scheme aims to increase take-up of vaccination, reduce the spread of the virus and allow supposedly high-risk venues to remain open.

Covid status app
The NHS Scotland Covid status app lets users prove they have been fully vaccinated against Covid (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Swinney told Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee on Thursday that the proportion of 18 to 29-year olds who have received both vaccinations rose from 64% on October 1 to 68% by November 1, describing it as a “sizeable increase in the level of vaccination”.

He added: “We have cases at a too high level so we are trying to take measures which are proportionate to our objectives of enabling as much of the economy and our society to recover from Covid-19 but also, at the same time, to suppress the virus.

“Obviously there may well be impact on night-time industries as a consequence, but there could be an even greater impact of closure and that’s what we’re trying to avoid by the measures that we’re taking.”

Asked what the criteria is for the scheme to end, Mr Swinney said: “We have to consider on a three-weekly basis whether it remains proportionate and that’s an issue that we retain under active review.”

He also warned the Scottish Government is considering imposing additional restrictions if the situation with the virus worsens.

Coronavirus – Sat Mar 27, 2021
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the Covid passport scheme could be extended to other areas (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Swinney told MSPs: “If the case numbers and numbers in hospital get worse, then we have to look at whether the baseline measures are accurate.

“So in the interest of absolute candour with the committee, there is the possibility that baseline measures could be relaxed, there is also the possibility that baseline measures could be expanded.

“Covid certification could potentially be extended to other sectors, or it could have no role to play within our measures. But that will be dependent on our judgment of proportionality.

“If we find ourselves in the next few weeks with a rising prevalence of the virus and greater pressure on the National Health Service than we are already experiencing – and the NHS is under absolutely colossal pressure – we might have to take stronger measures, which might apply greater mandatory enforcement.”

Mr Swinney also suggested that people who are reluctant to be vaccinated should speak to people whose loved ones have been killed by the virus.

Reflecting on a meeting earlier in the week with families who are making representations about a forthcoming Covid inquiry, he said: “We should actually get people who are vaccine-hesitant to sit and have a conversation with the bereaved relatives who’ve lost loved ones in care homes, and let them listen to it.

“Because, I’m telling you, I sit through many conversations that are very tough in my role as a minister and that was a tough one on Tuesday, believe you me, so maybe folks should listen to that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier