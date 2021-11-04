Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon vows to give ‘serious consideration’ to changing prison procedures

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 1.26pm
Douglas Ross said prison operating procedures require staff to store items contaminated with drugs for inmates, and then hand them back (PA)
Douglas Ross said prison operating procedures require staff to store items contaminated with drugs for inmates, and then hand them back (PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has promised “due and serious consideration” will be given to whether prisons should have to store drug-soaked mail for inmates before returning it to them on their release.

The First Minister made the commitment just days after her Justice Secretary Keith Brown announced that prisoners could be given photocopies of letters in a bid to stop them getting papers which have been soaked in illegal substances.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said current prison operating procedures mean “prisoners have the option to have items contaminated with drugs safely stored and returned to them on their release”.

Raising the issue at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, he demanded immediate action.

Mr Ross said: “Prison officers are telling us they are having to hand drugs back to prisoners as they leave.”

He claimed Mr Brown had “refused to give a serious response to this issue” and called on the First Minister to “commit to ending this practice immediately”.

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she will look into the issue (PA)

Ms Sturgeon told him: “In the spirit of openness I will certainly look at that.”

But she stressed “it is the case that prisoners have rights, often these rights are upheld in courts of law, and we have to consider these things carefully”.

She told the Tory leader: “The particular issue he has raised there I will go away and look at in detail and if we consider there is a change that is necessary and appropriate and possible to make there, I undertake I will give that due and serious consideration.”

Mr Ross said his party has been highlighting “for months” the issue of “drugs reaching prisoners through mail”.

Ms Sturgeon said changing the system so inmates are given photocopied mail has “rightly taken time” to be considered by the Scottish Prison Service.

She said: “It is the case that the prison service have taken time to consider, and rightly taken time to consider, the range of very serious operational and legal considerations.

“That includes taking into account prisoners’ rights, which are often determined through court judgments, around the handling of their correspondence. That is a fundamental consideration.

“So they have taken that time. And after detailed operational consideration the prison service now will be implementing this change.”

