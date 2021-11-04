Sturgeon vows to give ‘serious consideration’ to changing prison procedures

Nicola Sturgeon has promised “due and serious consideration” will be given to whether prisons should have to store drug-soaked mail for inmates before returning it to them on their release.

The First Minister made the commitment just days after her Justice Secretary Keith Brown announced that prisoners could be given photocopies of letters in a bid to stop them getting papers which have been soaked in illegal substances.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said current prison operating procedures mean “prisoners have the option to have items contaminated with drugs safely stored and returned to them on their release”.

Raising the issue at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, he demanded immediate action.

Mr Ross said: “Prison officers are telling us they are having to hand drugs back to prisoners as they leave.”

He claimed Mr Brown had “refused to give a serious response to this issue” and called on the First Minister to “commit to ending this practice immediately”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she will look into the issue (PA)

Ms Sturgeon told him: “In the spirit of openness I will certainly look at that.”

But she stressed “it is the case that prisoners have rights, often these rights are upheld in courts of law, and we have to consider these things carefully”.

She told the Tory leader: “The particular issue he has raised there I will go away and look at in detail and if we consider there is a change that is necessary and appropriate and possible to make there, I undertake I will give that due and serious consideration.”

Mr Ross said his party has been highlighting “for months” the issue of “drugs reaching prisoners through mail”.

Ms Sturgeon said changing the system so inmates are given photocopied mail has “rightly taken time” to be considered by the Scottish Prison Service.

She said: “It is the case that the prison service have taken time to consider, and rightly taken time to consider, the range of very serious operational and legal considerations.

“That includes taking into account prisoners’ rights, which are often determined through court judgments, around the handling of their correspondence. That is a fundamental consideration.

“So they have taken that time. And after detailed operational consideration the prison service now will be implementing this change.”