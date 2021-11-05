Twenty-five coronavirus deaths recorded in past 24 hours

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has recorded 25 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,389 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,267.

The daily test positivity rate was 8.3%, up from 7.2% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday.

There were 841 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 55 on the day before, and 59 in intensive care, down four.

So far 4,319,877 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,912,518 have had a second.