Scotland records 2,012 new coronavirus cases but no deaths

Scotland has recorded 2,012 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours but no deaths, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, remains at 9,293.

However, the Scottish Government noted that register offices are generally closed at the weekend.

The daily test positivity rate was 11%, down from 11.1% the previous day, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Monday.

There were 803 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 10 on the day before, with 54 in intensive care, down three.

So far, 4,323,549 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,917,210 have received their second dose.