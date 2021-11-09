Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government accused of having ‘second-class employees’ over use of agency staff

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.20pm Updated: November 9 2021, 4.14pm
The Scottish Government has been accused of having two tiers of employees over its growing use of agency workers (Jane Barlow/PA)
The number of agency staff filling temporary vacancies for the Scottish Government has increased by two thirds in the last year, Scottish Labour has found.

The number of agency workers hired by the Government in temporary jobs so far in 2021 stands at 432, a 67.4% increase on the 258 taken on the whole of last year and higher than the 236 in 2019.

The figures, released to Labour MSP Katy Clark following written questions to Deputy First Minister John Swinney, also reveal the number of senior staff in Government departments on fixed-term contracts is up from 208 in 2020 to 322 this year.

Ms Clark said: “These temporary agency workers are doing the same job as their permanent colleagues, but often have poorer rights, with limited sick pay, lesser holiday entitlement, and no bereavement leave.

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Scottish Labour MSP Katy Clark asked about agency workers in the Scottish Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

“John Swinney has effectively confirmed that SNP ministers are presiding over an environment where a large number of Scottish Government staff are treated as second class employees.

“What’s also alarming is that John Swinney has only released the figures for temporary agency workers in the more senior grades, which gives rise to concerns that these practices are much more widespread.

“It’s an unacceptable situation, and Nicola Sturgeon needs to explain as a matter of urgency, how this squares with the SNP’s pledge to deliver fair work practices in Government.”

She added: “It’s particularly worrying that during the first year of the pandemic, that there was such a big increase in short-term agency recruitment.

“It’s clear from the Government’s own figures that it has badly let workers down over job security and equal employment rights, during the greatest crisis Scotland has lived through since the Second World War.”

Scottish Conservative chief whip, Stephen Kerr, added: “The SNP are already presiding over the biggest and most bloated Government since devolution.

“Ministers also appear comfortable with allowing the number of temporary agency workers filling senior roles to spiral out of control.

“While the practice of using agency staff has its place, measures must be put in place to ensure this does not become even more widespread within the SNP Government.”

