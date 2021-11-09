Scotland records 20 coronavirus deaths

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has recorded 20 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,233 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,313.

The daily test positivity rate was 12%, up from 11% the previous day, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday.

There were 753 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 50 on the day before, with 57 in intensive care, up three.

So far 4,324,440 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,918,528 have received a second dose.