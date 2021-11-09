Vaccine passport scheme could be extended amid fears of further Covid rise

Scotland’s controversial coronavirus vaccine passport scheme could be extended, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has revealed, as he told MSPs the government was considering introducing further measures amid fears that cases could go up again in the coming weeks.

Mr Swinney warned that Scotland was still in a “precarious and unpredictable” situation with regards to the virus with winter looming.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, he said that with approximately 2,500 new cases of the disease being reported each day, coronavirus was still at a “concerningly high level”.

And he warned: “If the previous pattern, characterised by waves of infection, is repeated, there is a risk that the spread of the virus could, very quickly, increase again during the coming weeks, perhaps over the Christmas period.”

With the NHS already under “intense pressure”, Mr Swinney said that “some scenarios for what may happen next are very concerning”, telling MSPs there was a “need to avoid the most dangerous of those scenarios”.

He stressed that the Scottish Government wanted to avoid having to reimpose “the sort of strict lockdowns we had seen before most of us were vaccinated”.

But he insisted: “We do need to take appropriate measures to keep the pandemic under control.

“It is because we want to avoid more difficult restrictions that we cannot rule out strengthening the baseline protective measures currently in place as the best way to head off any prospect of future lockdowns.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said no decisions on further restrictions had yet been made (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Covid restrictions in place in Scotland will be reviewed again next week, Mr Swinney said.

But giving an update to MSPs ahead of that, he added: “We have been considering, for example, whether we may need to extend the Covid certification scheme to bring more settings into scope, such as further indoor hospitality and leisure settings.”

The coronavirus certification scheme requires people going to nightclubs and to other large-scale events – such as concerts and some football matches – to be able to prove they have received two doses of vaccine.

Other possible measures could see work being required to improve ventilation, steps to increase home working and “whether changes are needed to extend use of face coverings”.

He said, however, that no decisions had been made yet, and added that the Government would be “discussing options with business sector organisations this week”.

Mr Swinney was giving the regular coronavirus update to MSPs in place of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who was at the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

He told the Parliament that there were “some specific reasons to suspect that case numbers may increase in the weeks ahead”.

The Deputy First Minister said: “With the onset of colder winter weather, increased time spent indoors means there will likely be more opportunities for Covid to circulate.

“Cop26 has seen people from all over the world meeting in Glasgow – and that presents a known infection risk.

“And many of us will wish to spend time visiting loved ones over the festive period.”

But opposition MSPs raised concerns about the prospect of further restrictions.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said his party had warned when the scheme came in “it would see the steady creep into other aspects of our lives” adding that “this statement is the start of that”.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross said: “Considering reintroducing restrictions at this stage of the pandemic, when we have a vaccine that 4.3 million Scots have received, is the wrong approach.”

He said that Mr Swinney had stated last week said there was “no evidence” the vaccine certification scheme had reduced the spread of Covid, and added: “If he doesn’t know if its working, why is he looking to expand it?”

Mr Ross continued: “How can this Government take these plans forward when they know the damage the scheme is already doing to Scottish businesses.”

Confirmation that the scheme could be extended to businesses in the leisure and hospitality sector would create “more uncertainty” for businesses “at an extremely difficult time,” he added.

Similarly, Labour’s Daniel Johnson said the prospect of expanding the vaccine passport scheme would be a “significant concern to all of those running hospitality businesses”.

He asked if people could use a negative lateral flow test in lieu of a vaccine passport – with the Deputy First Minister saying the Government was considering this.

Mr Swinney said, however, that Scotland was “at a pivotal moment in the pandemic” with winter looming and cases still at an “uncomfortably” high level.

He added: “We face significant threats and dangers, so the Government has to be open with the fact that we may have to take other decisions – I stress may have to take other decisions – should the situation be more challenging.”

This was as the Government has to be satisfied that “we have adequate protections in place to safeguard the public,” the Deputy First Minister said.