Keith Brown: Kettling of Cop26 protesters was ‘proportionate’

Scotland’s Justice Secretary has defended Police Scotland’s tactics during Cop26 amid accusations officers were “kettling” peaceful protesters.

Keith Brown was challenged about whether he supported the police’s use of the controversial tactic, where demonstrators are kept inside an area by a police cordon, during Cop26 marches in Glasgow and said he believed they were “proportionate”.

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman recounted “wholly disproportionate” allegations that protesters were kettled as soon as they arrived at Kelvingrove Park to start the march and another where a mother with a child in a pram was trapped within the crowd control measures.

Mr Brown praised the police’s involvement during the climate summit and said he thought the force had “tried to be as proportionate as possible”.

Police and demonstrators at an Extinction Rebellion protest on St Vincent Street in Glasgow during the Cop26 summit (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I am satisfied that they have tried extremely hard to make sure that they have facilitated protests and that their response has been proportionate,” he said.

Mr Brown added: “I am satisfied from all the conversations I’ve had with Police Scotland that they have tried to be as proportionate as possible to facilitate protests and certainly to work within the bounds of legislation set for them by this Parliament.”

The Justice Secretary told MSPs that Glasgow has “lived up to its proud tradition of activism and of peaceful protest”, describing it as a “source of pride for the whole of Scotland”.

This week, I hope to get a response from @scotgov & @ScotGovFM re the #Kettling that’s taken place in Glasgow recently. I do not believe that letting should ever be used to punish or deter protests. My questions are below (text in thread) pic.twitter.com/11sLdlWaHD — Maggie Chapman MSP (@MaggieChapman) November 8, 2021

But Ms Chapman replied: “I am concerned that some of the tactics deployed during Cop26 have not taken account of those important principles – the use of kettling tactics on peaceful protesters seems wholly disproportionate.

“I’ve read reports of journalists kettled for hours with no access to water or toilets, and of a young mother with a baby in a pram trapped in a kettle.”

Ms Chapman also raised concerns from one group of demonstrators who were “subjected to a police kettle from the moment they arrived at Kelvingrove Park without clear cause”.

Mr Brown responded: “The police refer to that as moving containment and it also said that where they’ve done this is because – in one example – the protesters that had sat down in front of the march and were stopping the rest of the march from taking place and presenting a danger to the public.”

A group of people has deliberately stopped on the main parade route on Holland Street and St Vincent Street which is causing congestion issues. Police are engaging with them to ensure the safety of everyone and to clear the route. pic.twitter.com/sJesPhkR9P — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) November 6, 2021

During Saturday’s march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, 21 protesters were arrested and activists who had chained themselves to the King George V Bridge were forcibly removed.

A further 16 people were arrested following a demonstration on Monday evening, with Police Scotland deploying its Protest Removal Team to move them on from outside The Engine Works in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

The force said those arrested were issued with a recorded police warning and released.

Police tug at a bag as they halt part of a march by protesters taking part in a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow demanding global climate justice (Danny Lawson/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “As part of our facilitative and no surprises approach to ensuring people’s rights to protest peacefully are upheld, Police Scotland has been completely transparent in respect of deployments and engagements with protesters during Cop26.

“Therefore, everyone should be aware of the overall policing tone and style as being friendly and accommodating but also that behaviour which is violent or likely to compromise public safety will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

Referencing one incident where protesters were removed from the march, Mr Ritchie said: “To be clear, this group was aggressive prior to the march, refused to follow instructions and attempted to incite police officers into confrontation. They were warned about their behaviour and told that, if this persisted, police would intervene on public safety grounds.

“In line with our facilitative approach, we permitted the group to take part in the march, however, during the procession their behaviour became more concerning, increasingly aggressive and obstructive to an extent that threatened the safety of other participants and police officers.

“This was not only creating public safety issues, it was also preventing other people in the procession from exercising their right to protest by not being able to continue their march to Glasgow Green.

“Accordingly, the decision was taken to intervene and remove this group from the procession.

“Ultimately, one member of the group was arrested and charged with culpable and reckless conduct for using a pyrotechnic in an intimidating way. The remainder of the group was later allowed to continue to the rally in Glasgow Green.”

He added: “I would personally like to thank the vast majority of participants on Saturday who engaged positively with police and organisers and contributed to a carnival atmosphere and a spectacle which will long be remembered by the city of Glasgow.

“The tactic of containment is used only when necessary by highly trained officers and, on this occasion, was a necessary and proportionate response to a comparatively small number of protesters intent on causing violence and disruption, compromising public safety.”