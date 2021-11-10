Union calls for political intervention to help end sleeper train pay dispute

An error occurred. Please try again.

A union has called for political pressure to be applied to find a solution in the Caledonian Sleeper train pay dispute.

The RMT said that the strike is the latest action in an on-going fight for pay and workplace justice for Scotland’s rail workers.

The union’s general-secretary, Mick Lynch, has called for political intervention to stop the strike which will happen between 11.59pm on Thursday and 11.58pm on Saturday.

Mr Lynch said: “After a settlement was brokered on Scotrail, it is appalling that the similar calls for workplace justice on Scotland’s sleeper service are being ignored and the workforce left out in the cold.”

The union has confirmed that the most recent offer of 1.4% from the company, which is below both inflation and the deal agreed for Scotrail workers, has been overwhelmingly rejected by members.

The RMT says that political pressure was instrumental in securing a settlement to the Scotrail pay dispute and the union is now seeking a similar intervention on the eve of the latest sleeper train strike.

Mr Lynch added: “There is still time to come up with a fair pay settlement for this key group of Scotland’s rail workers as Cop26 enters its final days.

“That would be an important statement of support for a group of staff providing green transport alternatives.

“It’s time for all parties to take the Caledonian Sleeper workers seriously, get back round the table and give these staff at the front line of our green transport services the justice, respect and reward they deserve.”