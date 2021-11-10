Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Union calls for political intervention to help end sleeper train pay dispute

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 4.20pm
Workers on the Caledonian sleeper train service will strike on Friday and Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Workers on the Caledonian sleeper train service will strike on Friday and Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)

A union has called for political pressure to be applied to find a solution in the Caledonian Sleeper train pay dispute.

The RMT said that the strike is the latest action in an on-going fight for pay and workplace justice for Scotland’s rail workers.

The union’s general-secretary, Mick Lynch, has called for political intervention to stop the strike which will happen between 11.59pm on Thursday and 11.58pm on Saturday.

Mr Lynch said: “After a settlement was brokered on Scotrail, it is appalling that the similar calls for workplace justice on Scotland’s sleeper service are being ignored and the workforce left out in the cold.”

The union has confirmed that the most recent offer of 1.4% from the company, which is below both inflation and the deal agreed for Scotrail workers, has been overwhelmingly rejected by members.

The RMT says that political pressure was instrumental in securing a settlement to the Scotrail pay dispute and the union is now seeking a similar intervention on the eve of the latest sleeper train strike.

Mr Lynch added: “There is still time to come up with a fair pay settlement for this key group of Scotland’s rail workers as Cop26 enters its final days.

“That would be an important statement of support for a group of staff providing green transport alternatives.

“It’s time for all parties to take the Caledonian Sleeper workers seriously, get back round the table and give these staff at the front line of our green transport services the justice, respect and reward they deserve.”

