New planning rules aim to help Scotland reach net zero, minister says

A planning strategy that will seek to “disincentivise unsustainable travel” in an attempt to meet net-zero targets has been announced by the Scottish Government.

Planning applications will have to show how they help Scotland’s plan for net-zero emissions by 2045 under the proposals, the Planning Minister, Tom Arthur, has said.

The fourth National Planning Framework (NPF) also suggests making applications for new town centre homes and use of vacant land and buildings more likely to succeed.

Announcing the draft policy, that the Government hopes to bring into law before July next year, Mr Arthur told MSPs that it aimed to make the planning system “more consistent and predictable”.

Suggesting there will be “sometimes uncomfortable choices” as a result of the policy, Mr Arthur refused to rule out reversing the SNP’s commitment to dualling the A9 and A96 to the Highlands.

“It will disincentivise unsustainable travel and in doing so incentivise sustainable travel,” Mr Arther said.

He was challenged by former cabinet secretary, Fergus Ewing, about whether the proposal “does not and will not in any way manner or means delay, detract, diminish or dilute the absolute commitment of this Scottish Government to dual the remaining sections of A9 between Perth and Inverness and the section of the A96 from Inverness to Auldearn”.

The dualling commitment was opposed by the Greens, the SNP’s coalition partners, prior to May’s Holyrood election but was not included within the “excluded matters” in the parties’ cooperation agreement.

No major road schemes were identified as national priorities with the document.

Scotland 2045: our Fourth National Planning Framework draft is out now! The consultation is live and we want to hear from you. #NPF4 View the draft here: https://t.co/xYeF78IV98 — Scot Gov Planning (@ScotGovPlanning) November 10, 2021

In response, Mr Arthur stressed the planning framework was “a draft document” and said that Government policy “aims to reduce car kilometres by 20% by 2030”.

He added: “The draft NPF four aims to plan future development in a way that helps us to achieve zero-carbon living.

“It looks to minimise the need to travel by unsustainable modes (of transport), for example through the creation of 20-minute neighbourhoods, where these are achievable.

“However, there will be those who continue to rely on a car and NPF four aims to support the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure.”

Our reaction to the publication of the draft National Planning Framework – mostly good but also bad https://t.co/zjTPOmP49n — Richard Dixon (@Richard_Dixon) November 10, 2021

Other proposals within the framework are for “sustainable drainage and water management” to protect cities from flooding, a national walking and cycling network, as well as waterfront regeneration on the Clyde and in Edinburgh, Dundee and Stranraer.

Mr Arthur added: “As Cop26 delegates debate the future of our planet, we are proudly publishing our new draft National Planning Framework that proposes planners will have to consider the impact of applications on climate change and our natural environment.

“This plan for Scotland in 2045 aims to transform places so more of us live in well-designed and energy-efficient homes, located within walking distance of local services and green space, and puts planning at the heart of delivering green, inclusive and long‑term sustainable development.

“This is a turning point for planning in Scotland. Our proposals will help us achieve our just transition to net-zero emissions by helping to deliver more renewable energy, protecting our natural environment and creating better, healthier places to live.”

Mark Ruskell MSP (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Greens climate spokesman, Mark Ruskell, said the proposal was a “milestone shift in how Scotland will develop over the next decade”.

“Where previously there was a focus on fossil fuels and roads, this major shift in planning priorities will pave the way for doubling Scotland’s onshore wind capacity and support other renewables projects,” Mr Ruskell said.

“Thanks to the Greens, (the) Government will triple spend to at least £320 million or 10% of the total transport budget on active travel during this Parliament.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s director, Dr Richard Dixon, said: “Overall, the draft National Planning Framework takes big steps in the direction of delivering a zero-carbon Scotland, but its Achilles heel is the fossil-fuel power station at Peterhead and its strong backing of carbon capture development.

“Planning decisions affect us every day, from how we access schools, services and workplaces to how much climate emissions our country produces. This framework sets the policies for developments all over Scotland through the next decade and more, and lists the priority projects which will have a much easier ride through planning.

“There is a very welcome new requirement for planning decisions to consider the climate impacts of planning proposals, as well as policies to support renewable energy, energy storage, heat networks and the move to a circular economy.