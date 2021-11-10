Hydrogen plan ‘sneaks fossil fuels in by the back door’, environmentalists claim

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish Government plans to invest more than £100 million to help make the country a “world leader in hydrogen production” have been criticised by environmental campaigners as a bid to “sneak fossil fuels in the back door”.

Friends of the Earth hit out after ministers revealed a five-year plan for the new energy technology.

Last year the Government set the target of having Scotland producing 5GW (gigawatts) of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen by 2030 – enough to power the equivalent of 1.8 million homes.

A new draft action plan, published on Wednesday, says “renewable and low-carbon hydrogen” can be used to “meet challenging energy demands” as Scotland attempts to move away from oil and gas.

As part of the investment £10 million will go towards a Hydro Innovation Fund, to be launched in 2022, to help drive technology in the developing sector.

The Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Fund is being expanded to up to £75 million, with £15 million being invested in an Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged recently that the Scottish Government’s forthcoming energy strategy, to be published next year, will set out how the country can make the “fastest possible transition” away from oil and gas and switch to more environmentally friendly forms of power.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Hydrogen has an important role to play in our journey to a net-zero economy, by supporting the bold, urgent action required to deliver cleaner, greener energy and also by supporting a just transition – creating good green jobs for our highly skilled workforce.”

But Alex Lee, of Friends of the Earth Scotland, responded: “This is a plan to sneak fossil fuels in the back door through the use of blue hydrogen.

“The First Minister spoke last week about moving away from oil and gas as quickly as possible, yet this hydrogen action plan sets out how they will support continued gas extraction and production for hydrogen.”

Hydrogen can be used as an alternative to natural gas to transfer and store energy, delivering it in a form that emits no carbon dioxide when it is used.

But the climate campaigner said the “blue hydrogen” being promoted by the Scottish Government was “made from gas”, adding that studies had shown burning it “actually releases more carbon emissions than just burning gas”.

Mr Matheson said: “Scotland has the resources, the people and the ambition to become a world leader in hydrogen production and our hydrogen action plan sets out how we will work collaboratively with the energy sector to drive progress over the next five years.

“Both renewable and low-carbon hydrogen will play an increasingly important role in Scotland’s energy transition.

“Our priorities are to get as much renewable hydrogen into the energy system as quickly as possible while supporting the establishment of low-carbon hydrogen production at scale in the 2020s, linked to carbon capture and storage (CCS).

“The Scottish Government is fully committed to helping the hydrogen sector develop and grow.

“We are investing £100 million in renewable hydrogen projects over this parliament and, in addition to this, I am pleased to announce the expansion of our Energy Transition Fund to support the development of a Hydrogen Hub in Aberdeen and help the region be at the forefront of the energy sector’s net-zero transformation.”