Most single-use plastics to be banned from June

A ban on most single-use plastics will come into effect in Scotland from June next year.

Legislation has been laid by the Scottish Government to ban the use of plastic cutlery, drink stirrers and food containers made from expanded polystyrene.

An exemption will be in place for people who need to get plastic straws for medical reasons or to ensure they can continue to live independently.

🚨@lornaslater:"Every year, hundreds of millions of pieces of single-use plastic are wasted in this country. They litter our coasts, pollute our oceans and contribute to the climate emergency." That's why Greens in government are taking action. 🔎Detail https://t.co/Of5bfEbPW3 pic.twitter.com/bFe0ra8SSu — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) November 11, 2021

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “We are turning promise into action and banning some of the most problematic single-use plastic items in Scotland.

“Every year, hundreds of millions of pieces of single-use plastic are wasted in this country. They litter our coasts, pollute our oceans and contribute to the climate emergency.

“That has to end and this ban will be another step forward in the fight against plastic waste and throwaway culture.

“This is another example of the sort of bold action that is needed if we are to deliver on the commitments that are being made at Cop26.”

(PA Graphics)

But Ms Slater said the Internal Market Act passed at Westminster last year could create issues with the ban.

“The ban is at risk from the UK Internal Market Act, which effectively exempts any items that are produced in or imported via another part of the UK.

“I will be writing to the UK Government to ask that they take the necessary steps to ensure the integrity of this ban.”

The Scottish Lib Dem climate emergency spokesman, Liam McArthur, said: “Plastic pollution is destructive to our environment and everything in it. This legislation is a step in the right direction, but it’s nowhere near the scale of action needed.

“The Scottish Government are tinkering round the edges, and have failed to motivate change. They parked their Circular Economy Bill, and even with a Green minister in charge important policies like a latte levy won’t be seen for years to come.

“In the meantime, the waste pile just keeps on growing. The pandemic has already backtracked progress, and more delays will be hugely damaging.”