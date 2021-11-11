Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish politics

Most single-use plastics to be banned from June

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 2.26pm Updated: November 11 2021, 2.58pm
The move will ban the use of plastic straws and other single-use items (PA)

A ban on most single-use plastics will come into effect in Scotland from June next year.

Legislation has been laid by the Scottish Government to ban the use of plastic cutlery, drink stirrers and food containers made from expanded polystyrene.

An exemption will be in place for people who need to get plastic straws for medical reasons or to ensure they can continue to live independently.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “We are turning promise into action and banning some of the most problematic single-use plastic items in Scotland.

“Every year, hundreds of millions of pieces of single-use plastic are wasted in this country. They litter our coasts, pollute our oceans and contribute to the climate emergency.

“That has to end and this ban will be another step forward in the fight against plastic waste and throwaway culture.

“This is another example of the sort of bold action that is needed if we are to deliver on the commitments that are being made at Cop26.”

But Ms Slater said the Internal Market Act passed at Westminster last year could create issues with the ban.

“The ban is at risk from the UK Internal Market Act, which effectively exempts any items that are produced in or imported via another part of the UK.

“I will be writing to the UK Government to ask that they take the necessary steps to ensure the integrity of this ban.”

The Scottish Lib Dem climate emergency spokesman, Liam McArthur, said: “Plastic pollution is destructive to our environment and everything in it. This legislation is a step in the right direction, but it’s nowhere near the scale of action needed.

“The Scottish Government are tinkering round the edges, and have failed to motivate change. They parked their Circular Economy Bill, and even with a Green minister in charge important policies like a latte levy won’t be seen for years to come.

“In the meantime, the waste pile just keeps on growing. The pandemic has already backtracked progress, and more delays will be hugely damaging.”

