Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Government in ‘active discussions’ on drugs consumption room, Swinney confirms

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 3.00pm
The Scottish Government is in ‘active discussions’ about the possibility of establishing a drugs consumption room, Deputy First Minister John Swinney told MSPs. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
The Scottish Government is in ‘active discussions’ about the possibility of establishing a drugs consumption room, Deputy First Minister John Swinney told MSPs. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ministers are in “active discussions” about the possible establishment of a drugs consumption room, John Swinney has confirmed.

The Deputy First Minister said there had been a “great deal of dialogue” with organisations including Police Scotland, the Crown Office and health bosses at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

It comes after Scotland’s most senior prosecutor, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC, said earlier this month that fresh consideration could be given to the establishment of such a facility.

Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government was “clear on the benefits safer drug consumption facilities would bring to reducing drug-related deaths in Scotland”.

He added: “We are actively exploring how we can overcome the existing legal barriers that will allow us to progress the use of these facilities.”

The Deputy First Minister, filling in for Nicola Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood while she attends the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, told MSPs the matter is “actively being pursued”

In 2017 the then lord advocate James Wolffe QC refused to back plans to set up a drug consumption facility in Glasgow.

New Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

But Ms Bain recently told MSPs that given Scotland’s “undoubted crisis” in terms of drug-related deaths – with a record 1,339 recorded in 2020 – the question of “if it is in the public interest that there should be no prosecutions for those using drugs consumption facilities” could come in for “fresh consideration by me as Lord Advocate”.

Responding to a question from Labour’s Claire Baker that those remarks “confirm a new opportunity for new proposals to be considered regarding safer drug consumption facilities”, Mr Swinney said there was “clear evidence” they could reduce fatal overdoses and could provide users with additional support.

He said: “The Government is taking forward active discussions to establish what could be an acceptable route to enable the appropriate use of drug consumption rooms as part of a public health strategy to tackle the drugs problems that we face in Scottish society.

“That involves a great deal of dialogue with a range of organisations, Police Scotland, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, the Crown and various other organisations.”

He could not give a timescale but assured MSPs the matter is “being actively pursued as a consequence of the remarks made by the Lord Advocate”.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier