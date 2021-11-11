Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RCN ‘considering next steps’ after 58% of members back pay strike

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 4.44pm
A total of 58% of those nurses who took part in the RCN ballot said they would be prepared to take strike action. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nursing leaders involved in a pay dispute with the Scottish Government are considering their next steps after a ballot of members found that almost six out of 10 could be prepared to go on strike.

An indicative ballot for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) found that as well as the 58% who would be prepared to go on strike, almost nine in 10 (89.5%) were prepared to take industrial action short of a strike.

This could see nursing staff refusing to work over time, starting and finishing shifts on time and taking all their breaks.

A formal strike ballot would be required before any action could be sanctioned.

The RCN said the results of the indicative ballot “demonstrates how difficult things are within the NHS”.

The union launched a formal dispute with the Scottish Government over pay in June after rejecting a deal put forward by ministers which gives NHS workers an average 4% rise.

Despite this the pay deal was implemented after being accepted by other unions.

RCN leaders carried out the indicative ballot of members working in the NHS in Scotland over October and November.

Although less than 30% of the union’s eligible members responded, leaders are considering their next moves.

Julie Lamberth, chairwoman of the RCN Scotland Board, said: “The thought of taking industrial action does not sit well with nursing staff. So the response from members to our indicative ballot demonstrates how difficult things are within the NHS.

“The Scottish Government must act now to protect patient safety and ensure we can retain and recruit the nursing workforce Scotland needs.”

Graham Revie, chairman of the RCN trade union committee, said: “The years of being undervalued have taken their toll and the pressure of the pandemic has left many considering their future in the profession.

“The link between low pay, staff shortages and patient safety is clear.

“We will now be considering our next steps in our campaigns to achieve staffing for safe and effective care and fair pay for nursing.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: “The fact that nurses are set to strike should set alarm bells ringing among the SNP Government.

“Nurses have gone above and beyond during the pandemic and it is clear they are now past breaking point.”

He added that “nurses voting for strike action is endemic of the crisis engulfing our NHS” and urged Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to “urgently intervene”.

Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie described the ballot result as “an historic moment that should shame the SNP”.

Ms Baillie, the Scottish Labour deputy leader, said: “The overwhelming demand for action shows just how badly nurses have been treated.

“It is a disgrace that they have been pushed to this unprecedented measure in the aftermath of their heroic efforts during the pandemic.

“Nobody wants to strike, but applause doesn’t pay bills.

“The SNP must give nurses the fair deal they deserve so we can avoid the need for industrial action.”

