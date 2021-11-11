Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cop26 ‘won’t deliver everything we hoped’ on climate change – Ed Miliband

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 5.46pm
Ed Miliband said negotiations should go on as long as necessary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
It has become clear that Cop26 will not deliver “everything we hoped” on climate change, former Labour leader Ed Miliband has said.

The shadow energy secretary said the focus should now be on salvaging what was possible in the final days of the conference and setting clear expectations for Cop27 next year.

The summit in Glasgow is in its final days, with the Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, saying negotiators are “not there yet” in securing an agreement to limit global warming.

Mr Miliband said the world was “a long, long way away” from halving global emissions this decade.

He told the PA news agency negotiations should continue as long as needed, saying the text of the final agreement must include finance for developing countries.

He said: “What’s important is to get it right, not necessarily to get it quickly.

“I think the reality is that Glasgow is not now going to deliver everything we hoped.

“We need to halve global emissions this decade, we’re a long, long way away from that, that’s what the science tells us. 

“I think it’s now about salvaging what we can and living to fight another day and that’s why it’s important that the text delivers on the 100 billion US dollars (£74.7 billion) for developing countries.

“And, crucially, sets a clear mandate for countries to achieve next year, at Cop27, what they failed to achieve this year.”

He said too few countries had come forward with commitments to cut their emissions.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Mr Miliband said Boris Johnson should have stayed at the conference longer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Saying Boris Johnson should have stayed at the summit for longer, Mr Miliband continued: “I don’t know why the Prime Minister didn’t stay, I think he should have stayed to take charge of this summit, rather than coming here for a photo opportunity.”

Egypt is due to host Cop27 at the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh next year.

Mr Miliband said the UK should use the final hours of the conference to play “hardball”, demanding an end to fossil fuel subsidies and asking countries to keep the target of limiting global warming to 1.5C within reach.

Asked about the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, a coalition of countries that have pledged to phase out fossil fuel production, he said: “We’re very sympathetic to the aims of that alliance, we do need to phase out fossil fuels.

“As a sign of that, it’s why we’ve said the Cambo oil field shouldn’t be going ahead.”

