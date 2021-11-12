Half of Scottish businesses oppose vaccine passport extension, poll suggests

An error occurred. Please try again.

Half of Scottish businesses questioned in a snap industry poll oppose the prospect of Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme being extended.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) survey found 50% were against an extension while 26% backed it.

About a quarter of the 513 respondents (24%) did not offer an opinion.

However, more than three-quarters (78%) of hospitality and leisure sector respondents are opposed to an extension, with only one in 10 (11%) supportive.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said on Tuesday that the Scottish Government is considering extending the vaccine certification scheme – already in place in nightclubs and at other large events – to more of the hospitality and leisure sector.

He stressed a decision has not yet been made but said Covid-19 is at a “concerningly high level” and Scotland is in a “precarious and unpredictable” situation in the fight against the virus.

The FSB opened the online poll on its website on Thursday, closing at 11.30am on Friday.

It found that among the 92 hospitality and leisure businesses which responded, 90% believe extending the scheme would hit takings and 62% believe it would increase overheads.

Some three-quarters believe it could cause increased conflict with customers, while 10% said it would lead to a positive response from staff and customers.

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, said: “Every minute spent administering the vaccine passport scheme is time that can’t be spent elsewhere in the business.

“So this could be a real headache for the small cafes, restaurants and pubs already facing a shortfall in workers.

“The Scottish Government justified their current vaccine passport scheme by arguing it would be focused on a small number of the largest, highest risk operators.

We've released the results of our snap polling, showing Scottish small businesses have deep concerns about the prospective of an extension to the Covid-19 vaccine passport: https://t.co/GQVzP6e8yM pic.twitter.com/FQON2ZJqtW — FSB Scotland (@FSB_Scotland) November 12, 2021

“We would ask ministers to carefully consider whether extending the scheme to smaller lower-risk operators is the right move when many of these firms are already under pressure.”

Earlier this week, business leaders and opposition politicians at Holyrood reacted angrily to the prospect of an extension, with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce insisting it would be a “massive step backwards”.

Scottish Conservative economy spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “The FSB’s polling demonstrates just how damaging any extension of the vaccine passport scheme would be for small Scottish businesses.”

She added: “The SNP’s shambolic vaccine passport scheme is already causing significant financial damage to the businesses it currently applies to – any move to widen its scope would be disastrous for our economic recovery.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for the scheme to be abolished, saying it is “expensive and unworkable”.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats warned Covid ID cards would creep into every aspect of our lives. It is now happening and we will fight against it,” he said.

“Covid ID cards should be abolished, not extended to more businesses trying to recover from the pandemic.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “As the Deputy First Minister has made clear, the situation around the pandemic is serious so we are being open about all the options available to us that may be required to protect the public.

“No decisions have been made and parliament will be informed if and when any decisions are reached.

“We continue to liaise closely with stakeholders including the hospitality sector.”