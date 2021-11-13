Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Lib Dems urge minister to address Parliament about sewage leaks

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 12.03pm
Handout photo of Scottish Green Party campaigners and Surfers Against Sewage (SAS/PA)
Scotland’s own problem with raw sewage in rivers has emerged days after SNP MPs criticised the UK Government’s record.

Data sourced by the Lib Dems stated that Scottish Water is presiding over an “unacceptably high” number of leaks.

The utility firm’s figures show that in 2020 there were a total of 12,725 “spill events”, up 40% on 2016.

It also stated that senior Sepa staff are hesitant to review Scottish Water’s operating licences in bulk in case it suggested the watchdog’s enforcement had not been strong enough.

Mairi McAllan (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for environment minister, Mairi McAllan MSP, to address parliament about Scotland’s 12,000 sewage leaks.

The Scottish Lib Dems’ climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said: “Just days after SNP MPs lambasted the UK Government for voting to allow raw sewage into rivers, it emerges that their Scottish Government has a very smelly problem of its own.

“Neither the SNP nor the Conservatives can be trusted with Scotland’s waterways.

“It’s particularly troubling that the environment watchdog’s first concern wasn’t for the health of our streams, rivers and communities but for their own reputation.

“The environment minister should come to Parliament to deliver a statement on what is being done to clear up this sewage leak crisis.”

