Seven ‘climate action towns’ chosen to help secure transition to net zero

A town whose factory making wind farm towers has gone into administration has been chosen as one of the Scottish Government’s “climate action towns”.

Campbeltown joins Alness, Annan, Blackburn, Holytown, Invergordon and Stevenston, with all the towns receiving £146,000 from the government.

The Scottish Government’s Empowering Communities on Climate Action document stated: “Seven towns have been chosen to help tackle the impact of climate change and secure a just transition to net zero.

“The Climate Action Towns were chosen based on their population size (less than 10,000), Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) factors and the fact they have historically not been engaged in climate action.

“The Climate Action Towns programme will empower communities to come together and engage in collective climate action, taking account of the unique challenges and opportunities each town faces.

“That might include looking at what action can be taken on switching to more sustainable food or renewable energy.

“Communities in the seven towns will be offered support to find ways of making changes at a local level that will help tackle the crisis, giving them a voice and engaging those that may not have previously engaged in climate action.

“The programme will be delivered by design agency Architecture and Design Scotland.”

Just Transition Minister Richard Lochhead said: “It is clear that we must decarbonise industry and society in order to mitigate the worst effects of climate change, but we must do so in a way that is fair for everyone and leaves no-one behind.

“Scotland was at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution, so we see it as only right that Scotland is at the forefront of this green revolution.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make changes in a way that will be good for our people, our communities, our economy and our planet – we must seize it.

“Tackling the climate crisis requires all of us, at every level, to get involved. We can all make a difference.

“The Climate Action Towns project aims to support and empower communities to have a say on how their local areas should change as part of a fair and just transition to net zero.

“I look forward to seeing how the towns that are taking part rise to the challenge and find ways that will not only make a difference locally but to Scotland and indeed the world.”