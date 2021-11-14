One coronavirus death and 3,077 new cases recorded

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has recorded one coronavirus-linked death and 3,077 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,389.

The Scottish Government noted in its update on Sunday that register offices are generally closed at weekends, which may have had an impact on the figures.

The daily test positivity rate was 10.3 %, up from 10.1% the previous day.

There were 765 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 15 on the day before, with 56 in intensive care, down three.

So far 4,327,340 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,924,870 have had their second.