Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Online portal for booking flu and Covid boosters opens to more eligible groups

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 12.04am
The autumn/winter vaccination programme is under way (Joe Giddens/PA)
The autumn/winter vaccination programme is under way (Joe Giddens/PA)

More eligible groups can now book their Covid booster and flu vaccination appointments through an online portal.

Those aged 50 to 59, unpaid carers who are 16 and over, and over-16s who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals are now able to use the portal to book their autumn/winter vaccination appointments.

It allows people to book in advance, with appointments available for dates running from late November through December, as vaccinations for earlier priority groups are being completed this month.

Anyone in those earlier groups who has missed their appointment for whatever reason can also use the portal to book their vaccinations.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said those eligible for both the flu and coronavirus booster vaccines will be given them at the same time and he urged people to come forward for their jabs.

He said: “The autumn/winter vaccination programme is continuing at pace and running well and the launch of this online portal will allow eligible groups to book their own appointment.

“As has been the case throughout, we aim to vaccinate people as quickly as possible in line with clinical guidance.

“Over the course of the autumn/winter vaccination programme we will see up to a total of 7.5 million flu and Covid-19 booster vaccinations administered to help protect the people of Scotland.

“If you are eligible for a flu vaccination it is highly likely that you will also be eligible for a Covid-19 booster.

“Your appointment will see you offered both vaccinations at the same time for your convenience and to make best use of resources. You can check your eligibility at NHS Inform.

HEALTH Coronavirus Doses
(PA Graphics)

“We urge everyone who is eligible and who has online access to book their appointment via the portal to ensure maximum efficiency and secure an appointment that is convenient for them.”

To use the online portal, which can be found at https://www.nhsinform.scot/vaccinebooking, people will need their vaccination username which can be found on any previous appointment letter.

If this is not readily available, it can be found or reset at NHS Inform’s “recover username” page.

Those without online access can book an appointment through the national helpline on 0800 030 8013.

People who live within NHS Western Isles, NHS Shetland or NHS Orkney will not need to use the online portal as they will receive an appointment through the post.

Some areas of NHS Highland are piloting use of the online portal and anyone in the Inverness area is advised to check information on the health board’s website, while others will be sent an appointment letter.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier