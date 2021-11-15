Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Time is right to reassess use of prisons in Scotland, report says

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 11.38am Updated: November 15 2021, 1.20pm
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

The time is right to assess the use of prisons in Scotland, a Scottish Government consultation document has said.

Ministers are looking for views from the public in a 12-week consultation on the reform of bail and custody use in Scotland, with a view to increasing chances for rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

The consultation puts forward a number of proposals which could feature in future legislation – due to be laid before Holyrood in the first year of the parliamentary term – including explicitly requiring a court to consider electronic monitoring before it refuses bail, increasing the power of Scottish ministers to release “groups of prisoners in exceptional circumstances” and improving throughcare standards for offenders leaving prison.

The report, which also detailed more than 30 questions for respondents, said: “We believe the time is right to reassess the role that prisons and the use of imprisonment should play in a modern and progressive Scotland.

“A justice system which more effectively addresses the reasons why people offend and provides greater opportunities for rehabilitation benefits all of us and will lead to fewer victims in the future.”

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “Our overarching aim for the justice system in Scotland is to improve public safety, support victims and reduce rates of victimisation.

“The proposals in this consultation support that aim. We cannot simply keep using imprisonment to address wider societal harms. Indeed, in some cases such use can exacerbate the harm.

“This consultation asks important questions about how custody should be used in Scotland now and in the future, with a focus on reducing crime and reoffending and keeping people safe.”

Keith Brown in Holyrood
Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the consultation asked ‘important questions’ about the reform of custody (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish ministers do not currently have the power to release certain groups of prisoners if it is found they cannot be housed within the prison estate, such as is the case in other parts of the UK.

During the pandemic, that power was built into emergency legislation, in a bid to protect from outbreaks within prisons.

But the report points out that the power would not be available for a reason other than Covid-19.

“Should it ever be necessary to release a group of prisoners in response to exceptional circumstances which put the security and good order of a prison or prisons at risk (such as another public health emergency, or catastrophic damage to a prison due to fire or flooding, resulting in it being unsafe for habitation or overcrowding), the powers under this Act would not be available,” the report said.

It added: “It is essential that our prisons are safe and well run – to ensure the well-being of prisoners and staff.

“In circumstances where prisons become unsafe and put those living and working there at risk, it is the duty of Government to act to restore good order and enable the prison authorities to manage the situation effectively.”

The government also proposes a change to the point where prisoners on short sentences could be released, with a suggestion in the document this could come one-third of the way through their sentence as part of a more “flexible” system, provided they meet certain criteria and are subject to release conditions.

Scottish Tory justice spokesman Jamie Greene described the idea as “reckless”.

“If the SNP truly wanted to do something for victims, they would back the Scottish Conservatives’ calls to end automatic early release.

“Instead, they are intent on letting rapists and killers back on our streets after serving only a small fraction of their sentence.

“The SNP Government must stop stacking the odds in criminals’ favour and start putting victims first.”

