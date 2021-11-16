Patients still face ‘unacceptable’ waits in A&E despite improvement in figures

The Scottish Government has come under fire for “unacceptable” waits for patients in accident and emergency – despite the latest weekly figures showing a slight improvement in performance.

New data from Public Health Scotland showed in the first week of November 73.8% of patients in A&E were seen and treated, admitted or discharged within the four-hour target time.

While that is well below the Scottish Government target of 95% of patients being dealt with inside four hours, it is an improvement from the record lows that have been recorded recently.

73.8% of patients seen within four hours in the week ending November 7

71.4% of patients seen within four hours in week ending October 31

69.6% of patients seen within four hours in the week ending October 24

In the seven days up until November 7, A&E staff dealt with 24,334 patients – with 1,278 people spending more than eight hours there.

That includes a total of 419 patients who spent more than 12 hours in A&E, the figures disclosed.

In the NHS Forth Valley area, however, more than two-fifths of patients waited longer than the target time – with 58.9% dealt with within four hours.

Edinburgh Royal Infirmary was the worst-performing hospital, in terms of waiting times, with 54.4% of patients treated in the target time.

Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said hospital emergency departments were now at “breaking point”.

He stated: “It’s totally unacceptable that more than a quarter of patients to Scotland’s A&E wards are still not being seen within the SNP Government’s four-hour target.

“But sadly, it’s not surprising given their chronic mismanagement of our health service, which has left emergency wards at breaking point, amid desperate shortages of nurses and doctors.”

The Conservative MSP added: “We are hugely grateful to the continued support of UK armed forces – which was extended last week – on the NHS front line, but ministers need a coherent plan for tackling this crisis.

“Trying to shift A&E patients to GPs is not a strategy for dealing with a lack of capacity across the NHS, it’s merely robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was also critical of the Scottish Government, saying: “These long waits are unacceptable. Behind each and every one is a person in pain and a team of staff struggling to help them because they don’t have the support.

“Staff are doing everything they can, the army is still providing support to health boards, and yet the situation remains precarious.

“The NHS and patients are paying the price of over a decade of SNP mismanagement, and their failures in workforce planning and retention.

“This autumn’s waits have been the worst on record. The Health Secretary must stop using the pandemic as an excuse for his government’s shortcomings and commit to a full independent inquiry into the avoidable deaths arising from the emergency care crisis.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “This week’s figures show again a slight improvement on recent weeks, but we know that A&E units across the UK continue to be hit by the direct and indirect impacts of Covid.”

She added: “Scotland’s core A&E departments continue to outperform those in the rest of the UK, and have done so for more than six years.

“The Health Secretary has been very clear this will be the most difficult winter in NHS history and that’s why we’ve announced £300 million of measures to increase NHS and social care capacity as part of our strategy to simultaneously tackle the various issues combining in extra A&E waits.

“Alongside the additional £10 million investment recently announced to prevent delayed discharge and avoid hospital stays, we recently announced a further £10 million in winter funding which aims to ease pressures in A&E departments and minimise delays that patients are currently experiencing when they need urgent care.

“This includes co-ordinated work to reduce the time people need to spend in hospital so that others can be admitted quickly. It also includes the deployment of expert physio and occupational therapy staff at A&E units to help triage people best treated elsewhere.”