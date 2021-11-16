Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fund worth £25m to improve business ventilation will open next week

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 4.38pm
The vaccine passport system could be extended to pubs (Ben Birchall/PA)
The vaccine passport system could be extended to pubs (Ben Birchall/PA)

Businesses in Scotland will be able to apply to a £25 million fund to improve ventilation from next week.

Small and medium-sized companies will be able to claim up to £2,500 each for the costs of measures such as carbon dioxide monitors and improvements to windows and vents.

The Scottish Government says the fund will help businesses reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

It comes as the Government considers expanding the use of vaccine passports to pubs, cinemas, theatres and other hospitality venues.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “In September we announced the establishment of a £25 million fund to help businesses improve ventilation.

“This fund opens for applications next week. More information on eligibility has now been published on the Find Business Support website.

“All of these basic mitigation measures are really important at this stage but some of them are also valuable long-term investments.

“For example, better ventilation won’t just reduce the spread of Covid – it will also help reduce the spread of other airborne viruses, now and in the future.”

