Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Violent behaviour increasing among young pupils, teaching union warns

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 12.22pm
MSPs are examining the impact of the pandemic on children with additional support needs (Danny Lawson/PA)
MSPs are examining the impact of the pandemic on children with additional support needs (Danny Lawson/PA)

Young primary school children are showing more violent behaviour due to the impact of coronavirus, Scotland’s largest teaching union has said.

In evidence to MSPs, the EIS union said one primary teacher suffered a broken jaw after being kicked in the face and another lost a tooth to a punch.

The EIS also said more children now have additional support needs (ASN), while growing numbers are arriving at primary one showing signs of delayed development – such as still wearing nappies or lacking speech skills.

Holyrood’s Education Committee is examining the impact of lockdowns and coronavirus on children with ASN.

School stock
More primary school children are showing signs of ‘distressed behaviour’, MSPs heard (Danny Lawson/PA)

In written evidence, the EIS said: “Also reported has been an increase in violent incidents arising from pupils’ distressed behaviour, most notably among P1 and P2 children who traditionally have been less likely to exhibit violent behaviour.

“It was recently reported to the EIS national executive committee from one local association area that over the period of a few days in that week, one early primary teacher had suffered a broken jaw and damage to the eye socket from being kicked in the face by a pupil; and another in a different school had a tooth knocked out, having been punched in the face by a child in primary two.”

Laurie Black, convener of the EIS union’s ASN committee, spoke to MSPs on Wednesday.

She said: “A number of children are displaying quite violent or distressed behaviour, which is impacting their learning and their peers’ as well.”

The union’s submission to the committee said some teachers feel behavioural support resources have diminished significantly over the last decade.

The EIS also raised concerns about mental health issues among pupils, noting that waiting lists for support are growing.

A need for more bereavement support services as a result of the pandemic was also highlighted by the union.

It raised further concerns about the disproportionate impact of the shift to online learning on pupils who speak English as a second language.

ASN children displayed worsening behaviour during the pandemic, the union said, saying there was “an increase in impulsive behaviours, more swearing, and use of transphobic and misogynistic language”.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier