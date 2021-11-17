Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Government condemned for ‘shambolic delay’ to deposit return scheme

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 5.00pm
Campaigners fear plans to introduce a deposit return scheme in Scotland are now in doubt. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Campaigners fear plans to introduce a deposit return scheme in Scotland are now in doubt. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Scotland’s plans to introduce a deposit return scheme for drinks cans and bottles could be in doubt, environmental campaigners have claimed, after the minister responsible refused to say when the initiative would come in.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater insisted the Scottish Government was still “fully committed” to plans for a “flagship” scheme, despite not being able to give a start date, or to say if costs had doubled.

Ms Slater, a Green MSP who joined the Scottish Government as part of the co-operation agreement with the SNP, told Holyrood she wanted to bring in the new system “as quickly as practically possible”.

When she could not commit to meeting the previously announced start date of July 2022, environmental campaigners at Greenpeace UK hit out at the “shambolic delay”.

Nina Schrank, senior plastics campaigner with the charity, said it was “embarrassing for a Government which loves to shout about its green credentials”.

She added: “They haven’t even given a clear timeline for any delay, which might even put the future of this vital scheme into doubt. Every year of delay means millions more bottles being dumped or burned.

“The deposit return scheme was a flagship environmental policy for the Scottish Government, and they’ve kicked the can down the road yet again.”

John Mayhew, director of the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland, which runs the Have You Got The Bottle? campaign, said it was “deeply disappointing” that ministers were “considering granting drinks producers yet another unjustified delay”.

He said: “The evidence from around Europe is that a system of this sort can readily be implemented from scratch in about a year, and the Scottish scheme administrator has been in place since March.”

Calum Duncan, head of Conservation Scotland for the Marine Conservation Society, challenged Ms Slater to “meet her international counterparts who have delivered new or expanded deposit systems seamlessly during a pandemic, without any delays”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed in 2017 that Scotland was to set up the initiative, which will see shoppers pay 20p for drinks in cans and bottles, with the money returned to them when they return the empty containers for recycling.

With introduction of the scheme already pushed back because of the Covid pandemic, Labour environment spokeswoman Mercedes Villalba pressed the Green minister to commit to no further delays.

Ms Slater stressed that a “firm date for industry as to when this system will go live is absolutely critical”, but could not say when this would be.

Instead she told MSPs at Holyrood that some of the businesses that “would be most instrumental” in making the scheme work – such as bars and restaurants, small brewers and convenience stores – were still “badly affected by the pandemic and the mismanagement of Brexit”.

There are also issues over VAT which have to be resolved with the UK Treasury.

Ms Slater said the Government is “committed to the scheme being operational as soon as practically possible” as she told how she was “working hard” with those involved to “agree a final timescale and clear milestones for delivery”.

Circular economy minster Lorna Slater (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

But Ms Villalba said: “That this delay is indefinite demonstrates how low down the Government’s agenda this vital legislation is.

“It’s all too clear that a combination of caving to lobbyists and a lack of political will has caused this delay.”

Former rural affairs secretary Fergus Ewing challenged her on the costs of the scheme, saying Circularity Scotland – the not-for-profit firm set up to operate deposit return – had produced estimates that were “broadly double” those of the Scottish Government.

He demanded to know if the costs had gone from £2.4 billion over 25 years to around £5 billion.

Ms Slater told him: “The costs of the scheme are borne by industry, and this is organised by Circularity Scotland, which is a private company.

“It is for them as a private company to decide what information to publish.

“This is an industry scheme funded by the industry, it is not a publicly funded scheme.”

Describing deposit return as one part of a “comprehensive vision for how we reduce and manage waste in Scotland”, Ms Slater also announced the appointment of an expert to chair a review into the role incineration has in disposing of waste

While the review is being carried out planning authorities will have to notify the Scottish Government of new planning applications for waste incinerators and also when they are likely to grant permission for them.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier