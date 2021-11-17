Scottish Government condemned for ‘shambolic delay’ to deposit return scheme

Scotland’s plans to introduce a deposit return scheme for drinks cans and bottles could be in doubt, environmental campaigners have claimed, after the minister responsible refused to say when the initiative would come in.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater insisted the Scottish Government was still “fully committed” to plans for a “flagship” scheme, despite not being able to give a start date, or to say if costs had doubled.

Ms Slater, a Green MSP who joined the Scottish Government as part of the co-operation agreement with the SNP, told Holyrood she wanted to bring in the new system “as quickly as practically possible”.

When she could not commit to meeting the previously announced start date of July 2022, environmental campaigners at Greenpeace UK hit out at the “shambolic delay”.

Nina Schrank, senior plastics campaigner with the charity, said it was “embarrassing for a Government which loves to shout about its green credentials”.

She added: “They haven’t even given a clear timeline for any delay, which might even put the future of this vital scheme into doubt. Every year of delay means millions more bottles being dumped or burned.

“The deposit return scheme was a flagship environmental policy for the Scottish Government, and they’ve kicked the can down the road yet again.”

John Mayhew, director of the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland, which runs the Have You Got The Bottle? campaign, said it was “deeply disappointing” that ministers were “considering granting drinks producers yet another unjustified delay”.

He said: “The evidence from around Europe is that a system of this sort can readily be implemented from scratch in about a year, and the Scottish scheme administrator has been in place since March.”

Calum Duncan, head of Conservation Scotland for the Marine Conservation Society, challenged Ms Slater to “meet her international counterparts who have delivered new or expanded deposit systems seamlessly during a pandemic, without any delays”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed in 2017 that Scotland was to set up the initiative, which will see shoppers pay 20p for drinks in cans and bottles, with the money returned to them when they return the empty containers for recycling.

With introduction of the scheme already pushed back because of the Covid pandemic, Labour environment spokeswoman Mercedes Villalba pressed the Green minister to commit to no further delays.

Ms Slater stressed that a “firm date for industry as to when this system will go live is absolutely critical”, but could not say when this would be.

Instead she told MSPs at Holyrood that some of the businesses that “would be most instrumental” in making the scheme work – such as bars and restaurants, small brewers and convenience stores – were still “badly affected by the pandemic and the mismanagement of Brexit”.

There are also issues over VAT which have to be resolved with the UK Treasury.

Ms Slater said the Government is “committed to the scheme being operational as soon as practically possible” as she told how she was “working hard” with those involved to “agree a final timescale and clear milestones for delivery”.

But Ms Villalba said: “That this delay is indefinite demonstrates how low down the Government’s agenda this vital legislation is.

“It’s all too clear that a combination of caving to lobbyists and a lack of political will has caused this delay.”

Former rural affairs secretary Fergus Ewing challenged her on the costs of the scheme, saying Circularity Scotland – the not-for-profit firm set up to operate deposit return – had produced estimates that were “broadly double” those of the Scottish Government.

He demanded to know if the costs had gone from £2.4 billion over 25 years to around £5 billion.

Ms Slater told him: “The costs of the scheme are borne by industry, and this is organised by Circularity Scotland, which is a private company.

“It is for them as a private company to decide what information to publish.

“This is an industry scheme funded by the industry, it is not a publicly funded scheme.”

Describing deposit return as one part of a “comprehensive vision for how we reduce and manage waste in Scotland”, Ms Slater also announced the appointment of an expert to chair a review into the role incineration has in disposing of waste

While the review is being carried out planning authorities will have to notify the Scottish Government of new planning applications for waste incinerators and also when they are likely to grant permission for them.