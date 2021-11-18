Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More stringent approach to face masks being considered – Swinney

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 3.24pm
The Scottish Government is considering if a ‘more stringent approach’ is needed to the use of face coverings (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Government is considering whether a “more stringent approach” is needed to the use of face masks amid rising Covid cases.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told MSPs on Holyrood’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee that research shows there has been a “declining level of compliance” with “routine measures” designed to curb the spread of the virus – such as physical distancing and the use of face coverings.

But recent evidence is reported to have shown that face coverings can help reduce coronavirus cases by more than 50%.

Labour’s Alex Rowley said he is “concerned” about the number of people seen in shops not wearing masks

He told Mr Swinney, who is also the Scottish Government’s Coronavirus Recovery Secretary: “If this evidence is right, and the evidence shows that mask wearing is having such an impact on trying to allow us to live with this virus, then I think the Government needs to look at enforcements.”

With the Government currently considering extending the coronavirus vaccine passport scheme, Mr Rowley added: “There is no point trying to introduce further baseline measures where one of the strongest measures is not being enforced.”

Face coverings remain mandatory in shops and on public transport in Scotland, with Mr Swinney telling the committee he is “glad we took that decision”.

He added: “The research evidence we gather demonstrates, I think it would be fair to say, a declining level of compliance with those routine measures.

“But what studies show is these routine, habitual elements of protection would actually help us avoid having to do other things.”

He said the “disciplined use of face coverings” would help “formidably” as the Government considers if further restrictions are needed.

He added: “What follows from that is the question whether there is a necessity for us to take a more stringent approach, which puts much greater regulatory force into these arguments, and that is obviously part of the agenda the Government is considering.”

