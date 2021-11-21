Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Care home residents were injected with salt water in vaccination error

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 5.43pm
A saline solution used to dilute the Pfizer vaccine was accidentally injected into some residents (Nick Potts/PA)
Several care home residents were injected with salt water instead of their coronavirus vaccine, it has emerged.

The residents at a care home in North Lanarkshire were mistakenly given a saline solution which is used to dilute the vaccine.

NHS Lanarkshire said the residents were given the correct doses later the same day and apologies had been issued to those affected.

The Sunday Mail newspaper reported that 11 people at Millbrae Care Home in Coatbridge were given the wrong solution.

The error took place early in the care home vaccination programme.

Trudi Marshall, Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire nurse director, said: “None of the residents who received the vaccine diluent came to any harm and they were re-vaccinated on the same day.

“The residents, their relatives and the care home staff were informed and we offered our sincere apologies for the error.

“This happened at the beginning of the care home vaccination programme and measures were put in place immediately to avoid any similar incidents.”

The Pfizer vaccine is diluted with a small amount of saline solution after it is removed from freezer storage.

A Scottish Government spokesman told the Sunday Mail: “We were notified of the incident at the time and reassured by the health board that no harm was caused and that all residents affected received the appropriate vaccine the same day.”

The home’s operators, Thistle Healthcare, said they were aware of the mistake.

