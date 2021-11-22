Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Child disability payment opens for applications across Scotland

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 12.03am
The money will go to families with disabled children (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The money will go to families with disabled children (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A new benefit called the child disability payment is opening for applications across Scotland on Monday.

It replaces the disability living allowance for children and recipients of this benefit will be transferred over in phases before spring 2023.

For the first time, people will be able to apply for the new benefit online, as well as by phone, post or in person.

The child disability payment helps families with extra costs a disabled child may have.

Its consists of two components, one for care and one for mobility, each of which have three different levels of payment.

Social Security Scotland is rolling out the devolved benefit after trials in Dundee City, Perth & Kinross and the Western Isles.

Ben Macpherson
Ben Macpherson said the new benefit was a significant milestone (Lesley Martin/PA)

Ben Macpherson, Minister for Social Security, said: “I’m really pleased that child disability payment is now available to eligible families all over Scotland.

“This is a significant milestone in the introduction of our new social security system.

“Families who find themselves in need of support will be able to access this help in a way that suits them best.”

He continued: “In the months and years ahead thousands of families will benefit from our simplified and much less stressful system, which will treat everyone with dignity, fairness and respect.

“Social security is a shared investment in building a fairer Scotland and we encourage those who are eligible for support to apply.”

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman also encouraged families to apply, saying: “This new Scottish benefit can provide much needed support to families with children with a disability, and was successfully trialled in Dundee and other areas.

“But to be effective we need to ensure families take advantage of it.

“I encourage everyone to check eligibility and to apply for this support.”

