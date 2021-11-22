Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross to visit drug recovery group on joint visit

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 11.17am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will visit a community group alongside Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will visit a community group alongside Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Drug users are “dying in the streets” while politicians bicker, the founder of a drug recovery centre has warned ahead of a visit by Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross.

The First Minister and leader of the Scottish Conservatives agreed a joint visit to see the work done by a community group in Glasgow’s Haghill neighbourhood to support drug addicts to recover.

Ahead of the event at the Bluevale Community Hall, the organisation’s founder Kenny Trainer said drug users were dying while “political leaders are arguing” and failing to take the necessary action to tackle Scotland’s drug death crisis.

Mr Trainer welcomed the Scottish Conservatives’ plans to guarantee Scots affected by substance abuse a legal right to drug and alcohol treatment, but also said the £20 cut to Universal Credit imposed by the UK Government last month was a “massive issue” in his community.

Urging political leaders to work together, he said: “Douglas Ross is backing a right to recovery bill, which is what we back as well, and Nicola Sturgeon is against the end of the £20 Universal Credit uplift.

“Both of them are right.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Trainer continued: “While both political leaders are arguing and while this is taking months to get anything done, people are dying in the streets, people are turning to addiction.

“If you look at 20 years ago, we had less than 300 drug deaths a year, now we’ve got 1,300, so what does that tell you?

“The services that are out there just now aren’t working because things are getting worse and people aren’t using the services because they’re getting passed from pillar to post.”

Bluevale helps more than 1,000 households every year through its sports, youth, elderly and community work and attempting to tackle poverty and drug use.

Asked about the prospect of drug consumption rooms that could potentially allow users to take drugs in a safer environment, Mr Trainer suggested they would only be effective if located close to recovery services that can offer people additional support.

The visit came about after Ms Sturgeon challenged the Scottish Conservative leader to visit a working-class area with her in the wake of the UK Government’s £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit, with Mr Ross agreeing to this – but also suggesting they visit the Bluevale Community Club as he pushed for more action to tackle Scotland’s drugs problem.

First Ministers Questions
Conservative leader Douglas Ross (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Ahead of Monday’s visit, Mr Ross said: “Scotland’s drug death crisis is our national shame. It demands political leadership.

“Communities scarred by drugs need action, not more empty words. This visit must result in solutions, not more of the same.

“Frontline experts and families who have lost loved ones back our Right to Recovery Bill. We need the Government to come onboard.

“Our Bill would cut through the broken treatment system and guarantee people can get the help they need. It would mean more support for frontline community projects like Bluevale, who have helped hundreds of people without any government funding.

“I want to directly appeal to Nicola Sturgeon – put the politics aside, back our Bill, and let’s finally give people in our communities hope that things will get better.”

