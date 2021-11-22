Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross to visit drug recovery group on joint visit

Drug users are “dying in the streets” while politicians bicker, the founder of a drug recovery centre has warned ahead of a visit by Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross.

The First Minister and leader of the Scottish Conservatives agreed a joint visit to see the work done by a community group in Glasgow’s Haghill neighbourhood to support drug addicts to recover.

Ahead of the event at the Bluevale Community Hall, the organisation’s founder Kenny Trainer said drug users were dying while “political leaders are arguing” and failing to take the necessary action to tackle Scotland’s drug death crisis.

Mr Trainer welcomed the Scottish Conservatives’ plans to guarantee Scots affected by substance abuse a legal right to drug and alcohol treatment, but also said the £20 cut to Universal Credit imposed by the UK Government last month was a “massive issue” in his community.

Urging political leaders to work together, he said: “Douglas Ross is backing a right to recovery bill, which is what we back as well, and Nicola Sturgeon is against the end of the £20 Universal Credit uplift.

“Both of them are right.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Trainer continued: “While both political leaders are arguing and while this is taking months to get anything done, people are dying in the streets, people are turning to addiction.

“If you look at 20 years ago, we had less than 300 drug deaths a year, now we’ve got 1,300, so what does that tell you?

“The services that are out there just now aren’t working because things are getting worse and people aren’t using the services because they’re getting passed from pillar to post.”

Bluevale helps more than 1,000 households every year through its sports, youth, elderly and community work and attempting to tackle poverty and drug use.

Asked about the prospect of drug consumption rooms that could potentially allow users to take drugs in a safer environment, Mr Trainer suggested they would only be effective if located close to recovery services that can offer people additional support.

The visit came about after Ms Sturgeon challenged the Scottish Conservative leader to visit a working-class area with her in the wake of the UK Government’s £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit, with Mr Ross agreeing to this – but also suggesting they visit the Bluevale Community Club as he pushed for more action to tackle Scotland’s drugs problem.

Ahead of Monday’s visit, Mr Ross said: “Scotland’s drug death crisis is our national shame. It demands political leadership.

“Communities scarred by drugs need action, not more empty words. This visit must result in solutions, not more of the same.

“Frontline experts and families who have lost loved ones back our Right to Recovery Bill. We need the Government to come onboard.

“Our Bill would cut through the broken treatment system and guarantee people can get the help they need. It would mean more support for frontline community projects like Bluevale, who have helped hundreds of people without any government funding.

“I want to directly appeal to Nicola Sturgeon – put the politics aside, back our Bill, and let’s finally give people in our communities hope that things will get better.”