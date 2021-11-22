Scotland records 2,481 coronavirus cases but no deaths

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has recorded 2,481 new coronavirus cases but no deaths in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 9,478.

However the Scottish Government noted that Register Offices are now generally closed at weekends.

The daily test positivity rate was 11.4%, up from 9.7% the previous day, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Monday.

However the officials noted: “Due to a network outage, Public Health Scotland have not received NHS lab data from one site since Saturday November 20.”

There were 750 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 27 on the previous day, with 59 in intensive care, up one.

So far 4,339,277 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,939,128 have received their second dose, and 1,437,823 have received a third dose or booster.