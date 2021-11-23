Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ministers push ahead with plans to license Airbnb-style rents

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 1.19pm
The Scottish Government will ask councils to set licencing restrictions for Airbnb-style rental properties (Jane Barlow/PA)
Properties in Scotland used for short-term lets and Airbnb-style rentals will have to get licences from the council under new Scottish Government plans.

Ministers want to tackle the growth of Airbnb-style rentals in popular tourist areas such as Edinburgh and will ask individual councils to set the requirements for granting a licence while allowing uncapped fees to cover the costs.

The scheme aims to ensure a minimum safety standard for the rental properties and hopes to achieve a greater balance between the needs and concerns of communities, and the economic and tourism benefits.

Hosts and operators have been also told the regulations could introduce “possible changes to taxation” in guidance issued ahead of any legislation coming into effect.

MSPs will have to debate and approve the proposed legislation, and the Government said it will release further guidance and information in early 2022.

Local authorities will each have to devise a licensing system for short-term rental properties by October next year, with all operators then required to apply for a licence by July 1 2024.

Existing Airbnb hosts and landlords of short-term rentals will have to obtain a licence by April 2023 under the proposed legislation put forward at Holyrood.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said the proposed measures were the “next significant step” after introducing legislation to allow councils to impose short-term let control areas – although those powers have never been used.

short-term let licensing scheme
Plans for owners of Airbnb and short-term let properties in Scotland to require a licence have been laid at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

Announcing that the proposal for licensing of short-term lets had been laid in parliament, Ms Robison said: “We have already introduced legislation allowing councils to establish short-term let control areas and manage numbers of short-term lets.

“This is the next significant step to delivering a licensing scheme that will ensure short-term lets are safe and the people providing them are suitable. We want short-term lets to continue making a positive impact on Scotland’s tourism industry and local economies while meeting the needs of local communities.

“Short-term lets can offer people a flexible travel option. However, we know that in certain areas, particularly tourist hotspots, high numbers of lets can cause problems for neighbours and make it harder for people to find homes to live in.

“The licensing scheme and control area legislation give councils the powers to take action where they need to.”

The Scottish Government had previously hoped to introduce the new law before May’s Holyrood election but pushed the plans back following backlash from some MSPs.

Three consultations were held over three years as well as a stakeholder working group, although a number of organisations including Airbnb, the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, the Scottish B&B Association and the UK Short Term Accommodation Association all resigned from the group.

Ms Robison added: “We appreciate the input from tourism bodies, local government, community organisations and others in reaching this point, and look forward to delivering a short-term lets licensing scheme that works for Scotland.”

