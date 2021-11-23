Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Further £4m funding to help cut waiting times for psychological therapies

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 2.39pm
Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart announced the funding (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
An extra £4 million of Scottish Government cash is being made available to help cut waiting times for psychological therapies.

The money will allow health boards to take on additional mental health professionals, allowing more adults to be seen.

In addition, some of the cash could be used to allow greater use of virtual technology, allowing people to get help easier when they live in remote locations and are not able to attend appointments in person.

The money comes on top of £5 million already allocated to health boards for such work in May this year.

Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart said the cash would make a “real difference” as he insisted long waits for treatment were “unacceptable”.

Health service statistics for April to June showed that 82.7% who needed such help started treatment within the 18 weeks target time – less than the Scottish Government’s goal of having 90% get help within this period.

Mr Stewart announced the new funding during a visit to meet psychological therapies staff at the Shotts Health Centre in North Lanarkshire.

The minister said: “Across Scotland, talented and dedicated staff trained in psychological therapies provide high-quality care and are helping more people than ever, despite the substantial increase in demand placed on the service by the pandemic.

“I want to further support the service so we can increase the speed at which people receive their care.

“Long waits are unacceptable and we are committed to meeting the standard that 90% of patients start treatment within 18 weeks of referral.

“That is why we are investing an additional £4 million in mental health professionals trained in applied psychological therapies who will be instrumental in reducing pressure on the system.”

He stated: “This £4 million funding can make a real difference. You only have to look at the great work being done here in North Lanarkshire to see what a positive impact psychological therapy can have on people’s lives.”

