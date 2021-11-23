Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Government Covid aid for developing countries to reach £5m, MSPs told

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 5.13pm
International Development minister Jenny Gilruth updated MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)
International Development minister Jenny Gilruth updated MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government will have contributed £5 million by the end of this year to help developing countries tackle coronavirus, a minister has said.

Jenny Gilruth told MSPs the money would go towards projects including PPE distribution, vaccine rollout and online learning.

During a statement in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, the International Development Minister announced an extra £1.5 million to help the response in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia.

She also said a Global South Panel made up of experts from recipient countries would be set up to advise and challenge the Government on where money should be spent.

Ms Gilruth attacked the UK Government’s decision to cut its international development spending.

She said: “It was a deplorable decision that the United Kingdom Government took during the worst excesses of the pandemic last year to cut international development spending.

“Whilst the recent shift indicated by (Chancellor) Rishi Sunak to restore the 0.7% ODA (official development assistance) commitment was welcome, it won’t yet be realised until at least 2024 or 2025.”

She said this would lead to a reduction in UK Government aid spending for Malawi of 59%, with Rwanda and Zambia seeing cuts of 42% and 49% respectively.

Conservative MSP Sharon Dowie asked the minister about the Scottish Government’s aid to Afghanistan, saying a recent £250,000 package from the humanitarian emergency fund had not yet been spent.

Ms Dowie said: “While I’m aware of the difficulties of operating in Afghanistan, the situation is critical.

“Can I ask what work has been done to try and get the £250,000 to Afghanistan?”

Ms Gilruth said there had been “a number of difficulties with getting funding into Afghanistan safely” but a decision would be made later this week.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier