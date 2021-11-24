Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Dismay’ for hauliers over new customs rules from January 1, MSPs told

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 12.43pm
New customs rules will take effect from January 1 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New customs rules will take effect from January 1 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Freight companies have expressed “dismay” over new customs controls at the UK border which will begin in the new year, MSPs have been told.

A requirement for full customs declarations on goods coming from the EU to the UK will start on January 1, with further post-Brexit border controls being phased in later in the year.

A Holyrood committee heard that the initial change will lead to “quite a lot of bureaucracy” for hauliers.

The Scottish Parliament’s Economy Committee heard from a number of figures in the logistics and transportation industry on Wednesday as part of its investigation into supply chains.

Brexit
Hauliers are likely to face more bureaucracy (Liam McBurney/PA)

Robert Windsor, of the British International Freight Association, said a number of new customs checks will be coming into force in 2022.

“The customs changes coming in on January 1 are very significant,” he said.

“In effect, you are seeing the UK reimposing full customs controls on all goods coming from the European Union into the UK.”

One of the changes will be a need for pre-notification of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods, covering products of animal origin.

Mr Windsor continued: “It is quite a lot of bureaucracy to go through.

“My view and the association’s view is these are more significant impacts on the UK as a whole than what we saw on January 1 this year.”

Bryan Hepburn, operations manager with logistics firm DFDS, also gave evidence to the committee.

Fishing industry in Fleetwood
Seafood exports could be affected (Peter Byrne/PA)

Asked about the changes on January 1, he said: “We view the whole thing with just a kind of exclamation of dismay.”

He said he hopes the changes will not lead to bottlenecks at ports which he has experienced recently.

Seafood being transported to continental Europe from Scotland may be affected, he said, while DFDS is working with its customers to ensure they know about the new rules.

“We’re actively preparing and we’re hoping that we’re going to be ready,” he added.

In September, the UK Government said it was delaying implementing a number of border controls in response to the pandemic.

Requirements for export health certificates were pushed back to July 2022 after originally being scheduled for October this year.New customs rules will take effect from January 1 (Joe Giddens/PA)

