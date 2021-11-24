Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Some struggling children ‘fell off the radar’ at start of pandemic, MSPs told

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 12.53pm
Schools were closed at the onset of the pandemic, with pupils moving to online learning as a result (Ben Birchall/PA)
Schools were closed at the onset of the pandemic, with pupils moving to online learning as a result (Ben Birchall/PA)

Children who were already struggling in education “fell off the radar” in the early stages of the pandemic, a children’s rights campaigner has said.

Dr Colin Morrison, a co-director at Children’s Parliament, said there may be a “legacy of disengagement” for some pupils who did not have adequate access to online learning materials in the first few months of the pandemic which could prove “difficult to address”.

In March last year, schools were closed in a move to halt the spread of Covid-19 and faced some restrictions for more than a year with face coverings still required in some educational settings to this day.

Speaking before the Education, Children and Young People Committee at Holyrood, Dr Morrison said: “A number of children we work with, and we often work with children who are not finding school engagement or learning easy in the first place, they fell off the radar that first three, four months – they were just gone to the education system.

“What I also know is many head teachers we knew who love and care for their children were literally scrambling about and delivering devices every day, knocking on doors and making sure people had food, never mind digital devices.

“There was some amazing practice that has really enriched the ongoing relationships that a school has with some of these families that are struggling most.”

The Scottish Government pledged last year it would supply 50,000 devices to children in the most need, with the estimate rising to 70,000 and the SNP pledged an age-appropriate device to every school pupil in Scotland in their manifesto ahead of May’s election.

But Dr Morrison said some children are still without the devices they need to learn.

“The first few months were chaotic,” he said.

“It’s still the case that some families don’t have the digital devices that they need and once that disengagement happened for some children and families it was very, very difficult to re-engage.

“It will have long term consequences for some of these children in terms of attendance, the ability to work in that blended way the way that other children have become much more used to digital engagement with learning and they’re taking that home and using that to build on learning currently.”

He added: “If there’s a gap in attainment there’s certainly a gap in how children are using that digital space to learn.

“For some children that’s just taken off and they’re blossoming with it, for other children there’s a legacy of disengagement that’s going to be difficult to address.”

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier