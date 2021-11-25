Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Surging energy bills are ‘not just a winter crisis’, campaigners warn

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 10.49am
Fuel bills are set to increase (Steve Parsons/PA)
Rising energy bills are “not just a winter crisis” as further increases are expected in the spring, MSPs have been told.

Around 100,000 more households are expected to go into fuel poverty as a result of a number of factors, including people spending more time at home during the pandemic.

The recent collapse of a number of energy suppliers is also expected to push prices up.

Holyrood’s Social Security committee heard from a group of experts on Thursday as the MSPs examined the Scottish Government’s proposed fuel poverty strategy.

In written evidence, Citizens Advice Scotland said it is seeing “a perfect storm of pressures on households” due to the end of the Universal Credit uplift and increases in the wholesale price of gas.

Senior policy officer Alistair Wilcox told the committee: “As has been well publicised over the last two or three months, energy prices are increasing substantially this winter.

“What is perhaps less well understood is that this is not just a winter crisis.

“We’re already expecting the price cap to increase by another 40% in the spring based on economic modelling.

“It’s certainly looking like a painful spring next year and actually the cost of supplier failures is likely to put an upward pressure on energy bills for the next two or three years.”

Mr Wilcox said there is growing concern around how little time there is to bring in schemes to address these issues.

Frazer Scott, chief executive of Energy Action Scotland, said around 100,000 additional households will struggle to pay their energy costs.

Pre-pandemic, around 600,000 households were in fuel poverty.

Sustainable heating
An extra £500 could be added to the average fuel bill, MSPs were told (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said: “It doesn’t feel fair that over one in four households in Scotland live with fuel poverty.

“We’re a wealthy nation, and 2,000 or more people die every winter and over the summer months largely as a consequence of living in fuel poverty.”

Mr Scott said the schemes which exist to help people pay bills should be better targeted at those most in need.

This includes the Winter Fuel Payment, which the Scottish Government is about to take responsibility for.

He said: “It may be unpopular to say but people who don’t need it, whose shoulders are broader, shouldn’t receive it.

“It needs to be targeted at those who need help the most.”

The spring energy price cap rise could add an extra £500 to the average household bill, he said.

