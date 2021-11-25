Scotland records 20 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has recorded 20 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,932 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,524.

The daily test positivity rate was 7.2%, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

3,647,886 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,932 to 715,399 Sadly 20 more people who tested positive have died (9,524 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/Mp3XS9Vsyq — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 25, 2021

There were 712 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 61 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government said that due to IT issues, hospital and ICU numbers for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Highland have not been received for Thursday and that figures from the previous day have been carried forward.

So far, 4,342,107 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,942,927 have had a second, and 1,535,623 have been given a third dose or booster.