Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

MSP Monica Lennon quits Scottish Labour’s front bench

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 8.57pm
Monica Lennon has left her spokesperson role for Scottish Labour (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Monica Lennon has left her spokesperson role for Scottish Labour (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Labour MSP Monica Lennon – who was the architect of legislation which made Scotland the first country in the world to make period products freely available – has quit her position on the party’s front bench.

Ms Lennon resigned from her position as net zero, energy and transport spokesperson on Thursday.

Announcing her resignation on Twitter, she said: “I have stepped down as net zero, energy and transport spokesperson. It has been a privilege to serve Scottish Labour in spokesperson roles since 2016.

“I am grateful to Anas for the opportunity. I will continue to work hard as @ScottishLabour @ScotCoopParty Central Scotland MSP.”

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, thanked her and said she would always “be welcome back in my senior team”.

“Thank you Monica for all your hard work for our party in multiple senior roles. Yesterday marked a year since your historic Period Poverty Bill,” he said, replying to her resignation tweet.

“You will always be welcome back in my senior team. I know you will continue to be a powerful Labour voice in Parliament.”

The Labour MSP was first elected to Holyrood in 2016 and had gone against Mr Sawar to become its leader.

She has served a number of senior positions in Scottish Labour, including as its economy and fair work spokeswoman.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier