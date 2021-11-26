Vaccine booster online booking site to open to over-40s

People aged over 40 will be able to book a booster jab of the Covid-19 vaccine from Saturday, the Scottish Government has announced.

An online portal already open for those aged between 50 and 59 has been expanded to take bookings from the 40-49 age group.

Appointments will be available from November 30, but six months must have passed since the second jab was given.

Those aged 16 and 17 will also be able to book their second dose using the same portal from Tuesday.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We have now delivered more than 1.5 million boosters and third doses and the excellent progress with the autumn/winter vaccination programme now allows us to invite people aged 40-49 to book online.

“Boosters are just as important as the initial vaccinations. Six months after the second dose, immunity levels wane with increasing risk of further infection.

“The booster dose improves your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“We encourage all those eligible to arrange their appointment via the portal or phoneline for 24 weeks after their second dose.

“I am pleased that, from Tuesday, 16 and 17-year-olds can also use the portal to book their second dose.

“The portal will be in use for people in almost all health board areas but those in areas where that is not the case, people will be contacted directly by their local board with details of their appointment.”

Mr Yousaf went on to say that the rollout through the winter will move “as quickly as possible”, with up to 7.5 million doses of Covid-19 booster and flu vaccines due to be administered in the coming months.

“While vaccination is the bedrock of our fight against Covid-19, we encourage everyone to follow mitigations such as regular testing, particularly before socialising and meeting up with others people from outside your household, wearing face marks where required and opening windows to improve ventilation,” he added.