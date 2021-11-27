Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Deposit return will be a ‘gamechanger’ – even if delayed ‘for a couple of years’

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 2.51pm
Richard Lochhead said deposit return would be introduced ‘even if it is delayed for a couple of years’. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail, PA)
Scotland’s deposit return scheme may not be in place until 2023, a government minister appeared to hint.

Richard Lochhead, the just transition minister within the Scottish Government, said it “would have been good to have it in place this year or next year” – possibly implying that the scheme may not be introduced until after 2022.

Lorna Slater, the Green circular economy minister, has already failed to commit to meeting the already delayed start date for the environmental initiative – which was due to come in from July 2022.

That date had been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Ms Slater only telling MSPs that ministers want to bring in deposit return “as quickly as practically possible”.

Under the proposals, shoppers will pay a 20p deposit when buying drinks in cans and bottles, with the money returned to them when they return the empty containers for recycling.

Speaking at a fringe event at the SNP conference, Mr Lochhead – who previously served as environment, food and rural affairs secretary in the Scottish Government – insisted that the scheme would be a “gamechanger”.

He insisted that ministers were “absolutely determined to introduce a deposit return scheme”, adding that a “lot of the building blocks” for it have already been put in place already.

But he added “some issues” had arisen, saying talks were taking place with the UK Government over the application of VAT on deposits.

“We’re trying to iron that out with the UK Government,” Mr Lochhead said.

Speaking about deposit return, he added: “It is a gamechanger, it would have been good to have in it place this year or next year, but the point is it is going to come into play, it is going to happen in Scotland and it is going to be a gamechanger.

“We will get it, even if it is delayed for a couple of years.”

His comments came as a senior representative from Coca-Cola reiterated the firm’s support for deposit return.

Jim Fox, the head of public affairs at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, said: “We want to get all of our packaging back, we want to use it again and again, that is why we are so supportive of a deposit return system.”

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson having recently accused Coca-Cola of being one of 12 corporations responsible for “producing the overwhelming bulk of the world’s plastics”, Mr Fox said: “We’ve got a lot more packaging than a lot of other people because we’re a bigger company than a lot of other companies. But we are the ones pushing for more and more progress.”

He told the event that the soft-drinks giant was “reducing our plastics considerably”, saying: “We don’t think that we should be using virgin plastic anymore and we hope to be able to avoid that in the next two to three years.”

He added that the drinks manufacturer was also trialling reusable and refillable packaging with some retailers.

