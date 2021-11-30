Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doubling Child Payment may not be enough to hit poverty target, expert warns

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 2.47am
The Scottish Child Payment is being doubled to £20 a week from April – but a group that advises ministers warned this may not be enough to meet Scotland’s child poverty target (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Scottish Government may still miss its interim targets for reducing child poverty, a group that advises ministers has warned, despite Nicola Sturgeon announcing the doubling of the flagship payment aimed at helping poorer children.

The First Minister told the SNP conference that the Scottish Child Payment was to be increased from £10 a week to £20 a week from April 2022.

While she said tough choices would have to be made in next week’s Scottish Budget to pay for this, she insisted the move was “without doubt the boldest and most ambitious anti-poverty measure anywhere in the UK”.

Currently, the parents of about 105,000 youngsters under the age of six receive the payment, which has been brought in by the Scottish Government, but it will be rolled out to all children under the age of 16 in poorer families by the end of next year.

The Scottish Government has estimated that almost one in four (24%) youngsters are living in relative poverty – with 240,000 children affected.

But legislation passed by Holyrood sets out that by 2030-31, less than 20% should be living in relative poverty – and that by 2023-24 the proportion should be reduced to 18%.

Bill Scott, chair of the Poverty and Inequality Commission, said modelling and data suggested the Scottish Government “may still miss” that interim target, despite the increase to the Scottish Child Payment.

He said if the UK Government had not ended the £20 a week uplift to Universal Credit it introduced at the start of the Covid pandemic, effectively reducing household incomes by £1,000 a year, “we might have just about made it”.

Speaking to the PA Scotland news agency, Mr Scott said: “It is unfortunate they are going to just miss the interim target, the Commission believes that, so we do need to see investment in other areas, not just social security.”

He insisted there was the “political will to see this through in Scotland” highlighting not just the increase in the Scottish Child Payment but the Government’s doubling of free childcare for three and four-year-olds, and the expansion of free school meals.

Mr Scott added that it would have been better if the uplift to Universal Credit had stayed in place, saying that would have meant “those families would have got a real bump upwards to their income”, rather than having the increase in the Child Payment “just making up the loss”.

And while he said he did not believe the increase to the Scottish Child Payment could be brought in any earlier than April 2022, he warned that many families are “going to face a harsh winter” with fuel bills rising and inflation also leading to higher prices in the shops.

He stressed that the Commission, which was set up in 2019 to advise ministers on tackling poverty and inequality, believed there needed to be more urgency in tackling the problem.

Mr Scott said: “We need to move more quickly, otherwise we will miss the target in 2030 which is the really important one.”

And he argued that tackling poverty must be given the same importance as issues such as dealing with climate change.

“Tackling poverty has to be up there with addressing climate change,” he insisted.

“That’s what is needed to concentrate minds about what we need to do.”

